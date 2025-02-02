Winter Jr National Qualifier Alyssa Albertyn To Swim for Arizona State University (2026)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alyssa Albertyn, a junior at O’Fallon High School in O’Fallon, Illinois, is set to join Arizona State University next fall. She currently trains with the Seahawks Swim Club and owns several winter junior national cuts in the sprint free/backstroke events.

In March of 2024, Albertyn swam to 8 first place finishes at Senior Champs in Missouri to secure high point and help the Seahawks win the meet. She hit PBs in the 500 free (4:57.87), 100 back (55.42), 200 back (1:57.73), and 400 IM (4:26.77), en route to winning all of her individual events. She also recorded a split of 51.63 while anchoring the SeaHawks’ 400 medley and 400 free relay, both of which ultimately took the win.

Two weeks later, Albertyn showed out at Columbia, Missouri for Speedo Sectionals (LCM). She established new bests in the 50 free (26.94) and 100 free (57.94), finishing in 12th and 6th, respectively. She also hit new bests in her 50 back (30.91), 100 back (1:05.17), and 200 back (2:16.13), to finish 13th, 11th, and 3rd respectively.

Albertyn continued to roll into the 24-25 season: with two 3rd place finishes at the Illinois High School (IHSA) Championships this past November, she led O’Fallon to a top 20 finish in a field of 99 teams. She swam a PB in her 100 free with a 49.90 to shave .04 off her previous best and swam 1:48.79 in the 200 free, which was just off her best time of 1:48.65. She had just set both her 100 and 200 personal bests at the Illinois HS Sectionals meet in Edwardsville a week prior, where she swept the 100 and 200 frees. This coming fall, Albertyn will be the highest returning scorer in both events at the IHSA Championships.

Best times:

50 free – 23.43

100 free – 49.90

200 free – 1:48.65

500 free – 4:57.87

100 back – 55.42

200 back – 1:57.73

400 IM – 4:26.77

The ASU Women are off to a strong start this season, and most recently broke their 200 medley relay school record for the 4th time in their dual meet win against Rice. Graduate student Caroline Bentz currently leads the Sun Devils in both sprint freestyle and backstroke events, but her upcoming graduation—along with key teammates Charli Brown, Erin Miligan, and Elli Straume, all ranked ahead of Albertyn—will leave significant gaps in these events.

Albertyn, a swimmer with similar strengths to Bentz, is expected to provide much-needed depth, as she would rank 4th in the 100 free and 5th in the 200 back on ASU’s current roster. Nonetheless, Albertyn is poised to be a valuable addition to sustain the team’s strength in these events, as under head coach Herbie Behm, ASU has built a strong foundation of swimmers with her repertoire.

After finishing in 5th at PAC-12s last season, ASU will look to improve upon their standings at their championship meet debut in the Big-12 conference come end of February.

Albertyn joins a strong and diverse recruiting class that currently consists of 6 other girls: Lilly Jayne Allison (breast), Ellie Chalupsky (free/fly), Riley Christensen (distance free), Haddie Vohs (free/fly), Maya Hetland (fly/IM), and Wren Smith (free).

