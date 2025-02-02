Nate Germonprez on Transition to Breaststroke: “Last year I was focused on 200 Free”

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN

Nate Germonprez led a 1-2 Texas finish last weekend in the 100 Breast, winning the event by over .5 in 51.09. The sophomore said he would have liked to have been under the 51-second barrier but is pleased to back up his nation-leading 50.39 from mid-season. Germonprez is enjoying having a more breaststroke-focused approach this year, as last year his primary event on Day 3 of the championship format was the 200 free.