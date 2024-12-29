Lukas Paegle Stays In-State With Commitment To Indiana’s Class of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Scholastic All-American Lukas Paegle has opted to stay in-state, signing with Indiana University as part of its class of 2029. Not only is Paegle an Indiana native but he’s already based in Bloomington, swimming for the Indiana Swim Club and Bloomington South. He will overlap for a year with Kristina Paegle, a current junior on the team.

I am very proud and excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Indiana University! I would like to thank all my friends, family, teammates, and coaches from all over for helping me get to where I am. I would also like to thank @indianaswimdive for all the support. GO HOOSIERS! 🟥⬜️

Paegle last competed at the Winter Junior Championships — East, where he earned a 15th-place finish in the 100 butterfly (48.30). He also swam lifetime bests in the 40 freestyle (20.47), and 200 butterfly (1:49.42) at the meet.

In addition to taking strides on the club scene, Paegle has been an asset to Bloomington South’s high school team. Last season, he leaped from eighth in the 100 butterfly at the IHSAA Boys State Championship up to second with a 48.03. He added a fourth place in the 50 freestyle (20.52). Paegle swam on the team’s fifth-place 200 medley relay and second-place 400 free relay, helping the school to a fifth-place overall finish with its most total points since 2017.

Best Times (SCY):

50 freestyle: 20.47

100 freestyle: 45.11

200 freestyle: 1:41.83

100 butterfly: 47.85

200 butterfly: 1:49.42

Paegle will need to drop from his current yards lifetime bests to score at the Men’s Big 10 Conference Championships in his primary events, but will be a solid addition to the Hoosiers’ butterfly group. In 2024, Indiana claimed it’s third consecutive Big Ten title and the team’s sixth in eight years. The Hoosiers went on to finish fourth at the 2024 NCAA Championships.

This year, the team is hoping to jump up the standings and win the overall crown. The Hoosiers have assembled one of the strongest transfer classes in history to strengthen this year’s team, but the squad is also looking to keep the team strong in the seasons to come.

When Paegle arrives on campus for his freshman season, he will be part of a freshman class that includes Josh Hedberg, the top-ranked diving recruit in his high school class, along with three of SwimSwam’s top-20 ranked recruits in the class, #3 Luke Ellis, #8 Josh Bey, and #12 Noah Cakir.

