Junior Pan Pac Finalist Harrison Smith Commits To Arizona State University (2025)

Junior Pan Pac finalist Harrison Smith has committed to Arizona State University’s class of 2029. Smith signed with the Sun Devils in November and will arrive on campus in the fall of 2025.

Smith trains with TSM Aquatics in California but represents Canada internationally. This summer, he was part of the Canadian roster for the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, helping the country have its best-ever performance at the championships. Smith made two ‘A’ finals at the meet; he finished eighth in the 200 IM and qualified fifth in the 200 fly before getting disqualified in the final.

Back in yards for his senior season, Smith has continued to find success. He swam lifetime bests in three events this month at the Winter Junior Championships —West, including lowering his 200-yard butterfly best twice in one day and finishing fifth overall in the event (1:45.71). The 200 butterfly was his highest finish in Austin, but he also made the ‘B’ final of the 500 freestyle, where he swam a lifetime best 4:22.03 for 11th place.

After Winter Juniors, Smith won the 200 backstroke in a lifetime best 1:46.64 at the CA/NV Speedo Winter Sectionals. He finished third in the 1650 freestyle (15:19.89, PB) and 400 IM (3:50.14, PB), as well as sixth in the 100 freestyle (45.58) at the same meet.

Best Times (SCY):

500 freestyle: 4:22.03

1000 freestyle: 9:17.27 (not an official NCAA DI event)

1650 freestyle: 15:19.89

200 butterfly: 1:45.71

400 IM: 3:50.14

Smith will have a range of options for which events he chooses to pursue in collegiate swimming and will likely choose some combination of 200s of stroke, IM, and distance freestyle. His current lifetime nests will help round out the Sun Devils’ depth in those disciplines as the team looks to maintain their place at the top of the NCAA.

Arizona State is currently in its first year in the Big 12 conference and is aiming to establish itself as the new superpower in the conference as Texas has departed for the SEC. When Smith arrives on campus, the team will have been to its first Big 12 conference meet. Smith’s current lifetime bests would’ve earned ‘A’ final appearances in the 500 freestyle, 200 butterfly, and 400 IM, and his 1650 freestyle best would’ve earned a top-five finish at the 2024 Big 12 Conference Championships.

Smith joins Noah Mudadu, Ali Sayed, Jack Troy, Hayden Hakes, Hudson Evans, Jonathan Gur Itzhaki, and Seth Crow as a member of ASU’s class of 2029.

