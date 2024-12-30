After Winning Olympic Gold, Shayna Jack Is Rediscovering Who She is As an Athlete and Person

After serving a 2-year ban for a rule violation related to the unintentional use of Ligandrol, Shayna Jack was on a mission to prove that she could once again rise to the top of the world in swimming. Flash forward to the end of 2024. Jack amassed 17 world championship medals and made her first Olympic team, where she won double gold as a part of Australia’s relays and qualified for 2 Olympic finals in the 50 and 100 free.

Sitting down with the 26-year-old now, Jack has taken a significant amount of time to give back to the community that got her through the last 5 years and on top of the Olympic podium. She’s also taken time to say yes to as many opportunities as she can, including walking in Brisbane Fashion Week, riding horses, and getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend.

The St. Peters West athlete is only now starting to rekindle the fire to train and compete again. But this time, she is working to do so without a chip on her shoulder or something to prove.