Luca Urlando Clocks 1:39.87 200 Fly In Return To Competition With Georgia

Georgia vs South Carolina vs Vanderbilt

October 11, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Men’s Score

Georgia 221- South Carolina 79

Women’s Scores

Georgia 167- South Carolina 133

Georgia 240 – Vanderbilt 48

South Carolina 249- Vanderbilt 45

Highlighting the meet was Luca Urlando who made his return to the Georgia Bulldogs, swimming in his first NCAA meet in almost two years. Urlando clocked a 1:39.87 in the men’s 200 fly to earn the win. That time marks the 5th fastest time in Georgia school history and now gives Urlando the top 5 performances all-time. His best time stands at a 1:38.82

Urlando last competed for the Bulldogs in October 2022 in a dual meet against Florida. Less than a week later, he dislocated his shoulder in the 100 IM at the FINA World Cup and then underwent surgery at the end of 2022. He missed the rest of the 2022-2023 NCAA season and took an Olympic Redshirt this past season. His return was welcomed greatly as he also won the 100 fly in a 44.16.

He also helped the team to two relay wins, swimming a 21.09 lead off leg on the 200 medley relay. The team of Urlando, Connor Haigh, Wesley Ng, and Ruard Van Renen swam to a final time of a 1:25.10. Van Renen and Urlando also teamed up alongside Tomas Koski and Jake Magahey as the team won the 400 free relay as well touching in a 2:50.34. Urlando had the fastest split with a 41.84.

Magahey, the 2021 NCAA Champion in the 500 free, swam to two individual wins on the day. He first won the 1000 free in a 8:43.97 and later led the way in a 1-2-3 sweep in the 500 free as he touched in a 4:15.08.

The South Carolina men had some big swims in the breaststroke events as Linus Kahl and Liam Kerns swam to a 1-2 finish in both rafces. Kahl won the 100 in a 53.70 while Kerns swam a 54.14. Kahl also led the way in the 200 swimming a 1:57.29 while Kerns touched in a 1:59.30.

The Georgia women were highlighted by NCAA Champion Abby McCulloh and SEC Champion Rachel Stege. The two first battled it out in the 1000 free as McCulloh earned the win in a 9:31.29 ahead of Stege who swam a 9:33.32. Stege earned the win in the 500 free, swimming a 4:39.08 ahead of McCulloh who swam a 4:43.33. Stege was just off what she swam at 2024 NCAAs for 7th as she swam a 4:37.26 then.

In her Georgia debut, Ieva Maluka had a huge swim in the 200 IM touching in a 1:56.62 for the win. She was the only swimmer under the 2:00 mark. She swam a 1:55.67 at 2024 NCAAs with Arizona State. Maluka also earned a win in the 200 backstroke today, touching in a 1:55.12 just ahead of Amy Riordan of South Carolina who swam a 1:55.29.

Riordan picked up her own win on the day, winning the 200 free in a 1:44.89. In another battle with Maluka, Greta Pelzek of South Carolina won the 200 fly in a 1:55.79 ahead of Maluka’s 1:55.95.

Highlighting the meet for the Vanderbilt women was Aubrey Hull who swam to a new freshman record in the 200 back. Hull swam to a 1:58.35 for 4th place. She also was 4th in the 100 back touching in a 54.54.