LC YMCA Nationals Champion Drew Gaerthofner Commits to Wisconsin (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaststroke specialist Drew Gaerthofner has committed to continuing his swimming career in-state at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, starting in the fall of 2025. Gaerthofner is a senior at Neenah High School and currently trains at the Oshkosh Community YMCA.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic journey at the University of Wisconsin!! Thank you to my family, coaches and teammates for their help and support along the way. Go Badgers!”

Gaerthofner placed 3rd in the 100 breast (55.78) at the 2024 WIAA Boys Division 1 State Championships (SCY) in February. Later that month, at the Wisconsin SC Senior Championships, he earned a lifetime best in the SCY 100 breast with a time of 54.54, placing 2nd overall.

More recently, Gaerthofner competed at the 2024 Olympic Trials in the LCM 100 breast, posting a time of 1:02.18. He was also a finalist at the 2024 YMCA National Championships (SCY) in April, placing 19th in the 50 free (20.69), 3rd in the 100 breast (54.72), and 8th in the 200 breast (2:03.41). His 50 free, 100 back leadoff split in the 400 medley relay (50.86), 50 breast split of 25.62 in the 100 breast, and 200 breast time of 2:01.05 in prelims were all lifetime bests.

Gaerthofner swept all the breaststroke events at the 2023 YMCA National Long Course Championships. His times were 29.05 in the 50 breast, 1:02.77 in the 100 breast, and 2:18.13 in the 200 breast. This year, he was the champion in the 50 breast (28.24) and 100 breast (2:18.08) at the meet. He also placed 2nd in the 100 breast (1:02.38), 7th in the 50 free (23.96), and 8th in the 50 back (27.02). His times in the 50 free, 50 back, and 50 breast were all personal bests.

Top SCY Times

100 Breast – 54.54

50 Breast Split – 25.62

200 Breast – 2:01.05

50 Free – 20.69

100 Back – 50.86

Wisconsin’s men’s team placed 4th at the 2024 Big Ten Championships, maintaining the same ranking as the previous season. Gaerthofner’s arrival will be timely, as the top 100 breaststroke time last year (52.62) for the team belonged to Truman teDuits, who has since graduated. The second-fastest time (52.81) belonged to Andrew Benson, who will have graduated by the time Gaerthofner arrives.

Gaerthofner will join Enzo Solitario, Carter Jewell, and Adam Graham as part of Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class. Jewell is also from Wisconsin. He shows strength in the 200 free (1:37.86) and 500 free (4:25.75) and also swims breaststroke, posting a 100 breast time of 56.90.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster