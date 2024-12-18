NJ Meet of Champions Finalist Dani Carter Decides On UCSD for 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sprint freestyle and backstroke specialist Dani Carter will head to the University of California, San Diego to continue her studies and swimming career on the other side of the country in 2025. Carter is from West Orange, New Jersey, and currently attends Mount Saint Mary Academy while training with the Life Time Metro swim club.

“I’m so excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of California, San Diego! I’d like to thank my parents, teammates, friends, and Coach Asher for their endless support. I’m so excited for this next chapter! GO TRITONS! 🔱”

Carter was a finalist at the 2024 NJSIAA Meet of Champions (SCY) in March, placing 7th in both the 100 free (51.95) and 200 free (1:52.64) as a junior. Mount Saint Mary ranked 3rd in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:37.37, with Carter anchoring and splitting 23.58. Her 400 free relay team placed 5th in finals with a time of 3:33.63, where Carter anchored again with a split of 51.05.

In the same month as the Meet of Champions, Carter achieved her best times in the 100 back and 100 breast at the Speedo Sectionals in Providence (SCY). Her time of 55.63 in the 100 back earned her 7th place. She set a lifetime best of 1:06.31 in the 100 breast during prelims, before finishing with a finals time of 1:07.75.

Later in the year, at the NJ RSA Splashing Pumpkin Invitational (SCY), Carter posted a lifetime best of 51.18 in the 100 free, where she placed 2nd overall and made the qualifying cut for the 2025 Futures Championship in Greensboro.

Carter had a strong 2023, being a finalist at the Futures Championship in Richmond (LCM) and earning lifetime bests in the SCY 50 free, 200 free, and 200 back later in the year. Her best performance at the Futures Championship came in the 100 back, where she swam 1:05.53 in prelims and 1:06.02 in finals to place 15th overall. At the MA LAC Arena Holiday Cup, Carter posted a time of 23.61 in the 50 free to place 3rd, 1:50.39 in the 200 free to place 2nd, and 2:04.61 in the 200 back to place 9th.

Top SCY Times

50 Free – 23.61

100 Free – 51.18

200 Free – 1:50.39

100 Back – 55.45

200 Back – 2:04.61

100 Breast – 1:06.31

UCSD will compete in the Big West Championships this season for the first time. Last year, the women placed 3rd out of 10 teams at the 2024 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships, dropping one spot after finishing as the runners-up in 2023.

Carter has the potential to make a significant impact on the team upon arrival, as her best times in the 200 free and 100 back would have qualified for the ‘A’ final at the MPSF Championship, while her top times in the 100 free and 50 free would have placed her in the ‘B’ final.

Carter will join Belle Puckett as part of UCSD’s 2025 recruiting class. Puckett, a distance swimmer, has shown strength in the 500 free with a time of 4:59.65.

