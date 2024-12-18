Nebraska HS State Champion Easton Glandt Decides On FGCU (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaststroke and IM specialist Easton Glandt will continue her swimming career at Florida Gulf Coast University in the fall of 2025. A senior at Omaha Marian High School in Nebraska, Glandt currently trains with Greater Omaha Aquatics. She has been the fastest swimmer at Omaha Marian in the 100 breast and 200 IM in all four years of her high school career.

Glandt set personal bests in the 200 breast and 400 IM last month at the IA IFLY A3 Midwest Challenge (SCY).

Her time of 2:19.59 in the 200 breast earned her 2nd place overall, and her 4:30.58 in the 400 IM secured 3rd place. Both times qualified her for the 2025 USA Swimming Futures Championship in Madison. She also achieved Futures cuts in the 100 breast (1:03.97) and 200 IM (2:05.25) at the meet. In the finals, she placed 2nd in the 100 breast and 3rd in the 200 IM.

Glandt became the 2024 NSAA Champion (SCY) in the 200 IM in February as a junior, setting a lifetime best of 2:04.11. She also placed 2nd in the 100 breast with a time of 1:03.80, her best in the event. In the prelims of the 200 free relay, Glandt led off with a personal best time of 24.08. Marian went on to win the event, finishing 1st in the finals.

She was also a two-time champion at the 2024 Metro Conference Championship in the 100 breast and 200 IM, posting times of 1:04.20 and 2:06.46.

Florida Gulf Coast University placed 3rd overall for the women at the 2024 ASUN Championships, where Glandt’s best time in the 200 IM would have qualified her for the ‘A’ final. Despite bringing only five swimmers, the team also finished 25th at the 2024 CSCAA National Invitational Championship, which included over fifty teams from across the country. Texas Christian University won the invitational, followed by Akron in second and Kentucky in third.

Glandt has the potential to make a significant impact at FGCU in the 200 IM and breaststroke events. Her best 200 IM time would have ranked 1st on the team last season, while her 100 breast time would have ranked 2nd, behind Jenna Gwinn, who has since graduated. Gwinn’s top time last season was 1:01.84.

Glandt will join Libby Freeman, Ipek Burcu Aydiner, Bianka Barna, and Sydney Ringwald as part of the 2025 recruiting class for FGCU. Other recruits in this class also have the potential to strengthen the IM and breaststroke groups. Barna’s converted SCM time in the 100 breast is 1:02.05, and her converted 200 IM time is 2:03.96. Aydiner’s converted LCM time in the 200 IM is 2:02.08.

