Lassman Defends 100 Fly, McBratney Hits PR 1:00.10 Breast as Hawaii Leads MPSF

2021 MOUNTAIN PACIFIC SPORTS FEDERATION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021 Diving Tuesday, February 16 – Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Cal Poly Anderson Aquatics Center, San Luis Obispo, CA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Hawaii men (2x) & Hawaii women (4x) (results)

The Hawaii women extended their lead today on day 3 of the MPSF Champs, climbing just over 50 points ahead of BYU. Meanwhile, UC Davis made a move, surpassing UC Santa Barbara to take a solid hold of third.

DAY THREE RESULTS

Hawaii was led by Lucia Lassman today, who dropped a 53.49 to win the 100 fly, defending her 2020 title. Lassman, a senior has now won the last three MPSF titles in the event, stretching back to 2019.

BYU was relentless after Lassman’s win, though, claiming the next three events straight. First, freshman Summer Murphy posted a 4:22.90 to edge Hawaii junior Katie Strachan (4:24.87). Both were a bit off of lifetime bests of 4:19 and change.

The 200 free came down to the finish, as BYU’s Gwen Gustafson emerged victorious, going 1:49.11 to edge out UC Davis’s Mia Motekaitis (1:49.26) and Hawaii’s Anna Friedrich (1:49.58). From there, BYU pushed again, with Katie McBratney surging to the 100 breast win in a lifetime best of 1:00.10. She slashed over a full second off of her old best, switching this year from the 400 IM to the 100 breast. Last year, she won both IMs and was runner-up in the 200 breast, while she’s defended her 200 IM title this week and today added the 100 breast win.

UC Santa Barbara freshman Dani Carter staged an update in the 100 back, unseating defending champ Karolina Hajkova. Carter was 54.54 to Hajkova’s 54.76, as Hajkova tied for second with BYU’s Brynn Sproul. Last year, Hajkova won in 52.73 and qualified for NCAAs, beating Sproul’s 53.98. Meanwhile, Carter is already proving to be a star for UCSB after transferring from Pac-12 powerhouse Cal.

Hawaii would end the session on top, as Daphne Wils took the 1-meter (315.90) and the Rainbow Warriors took the 400 medley relay in 3:38.30, winning by almost three seconds over BYU (3:41.24).

Women’s Team Standings Through Day 2