Kyle Chalmers Breaks Down Historic 44.84 100 Free World Record

While competing on day 2 of the final FINA World Cup stop in Kazan, multi-Olympic medalist Chalmers blasted a time of 44.84 to not only stand atop the podium here but also stand atop the list of fastest men ever in the event.

Splits:
21.30
23.44
44.84

His time overtakes the previous storied World Record of 44.94, a time Frenchman Amaury Leveaux put on the books over a decade ago in 2008. Since then, many have come close, including Russia’s Vlad Morozov who hit 44.95 in 2018 but the record stood tall…until tonight.

Race video footage courtesy of FinaTV. See Full race video here:

Read more about Chalmers’ WR here.

