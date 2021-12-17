Krzysztof Chmielewski Sets New European Junior Record in 200 Fly

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

As world records continue to fall, so too do other records. Polish swimmer Krzysztof Chmielewski set a new European Junior Record in the 200-meter butterfly at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships.

The 17-year-old finished in 1:51.84, eclipsing the old mark of 1:52.02. That old record was set in November 2017 by Hungarian Kristof Milak, who won gold in the 200-meter butterfly at this year’s Tokyo Olympics. Milak also holds the world record in the race.

Chmielewski opened in 25.36, went a consistent 28.70 and 28.77 on his middle 100, and finished in 29.01. The 17-year-old barely missed out on the Championship Final as he was out-touched by Norway’s Tomoe Hvas, who finished .01 faster.

His previous best time was 1:52.66, which he accomplished earlier in November. Almost three years ago, his lifetime best was 2:01.11.

The young Pole won gold in the 200-meter butterfly at the 2021 European Junior Swimming Championships, which were held in Rome from July 6-11. At the Tokyo Olympics, he finished eighth overall in the 200-meter butterfly with a time of 1:55.88.

Chmielewski is also set to swim in the 1500-meter freestyle at Short Course Worlds this Monday, December 20.