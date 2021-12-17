Watch Haughey Down Sjostrom’s 200 Freestyle World Record (Day 1 Race Videos)

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

1 day down, 5 to go at the 2021 World Championships and we’ve already gotten a decent dose of exciting races over in Abu Dhabi. The highlight of the day was certainly Siobhan Haughey‘s 200 freestyle world record where she improved upon Sarah Sjostrom‘s 2017 mark.

Among the other highlight were Alberto Razzetti‘s double medal haul in the 200 fly and 200 IM, Daiya Seto‘s 200 IM victory, and a pair of intense 4×100 freestyle battles. Tessa Cieplucha and Felix Aubock also emerged victorious in their respective 400 IM and 400 freestyle finals.

Watch all day 1 finals race videos below, all courtesy of Snake Eyes on YouTube.

Men’s 400 Free Finals

Gold: Felix Auboeck (AUT): 3:35.90

Danas Rapsys (LTU): 3:36.23

Antonio Djakovic (SUI): 3:36.83

Women’s 200 Free Finals

Gold: Siobhan Haughey (HKG): 1:50.31 (WR, CR)

(HKG): 1:50.31 Silver: Rebecca Smith (CAN): 1:52.24

Bronze: Paige Madden (USA): 1:53.01

Men’s 200 Fly Finals

Women’s 400 IM Finals

Tess Cieplucha (CAN): 4:25.55 Ellen Walshe (IRL): 4:26.52 Melanie Margalis (USA): 4:26.63

Men’s 200 IM Finals

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay Finals

Gold: (TIE) USA/Canada: 3:28.52

Silver: —–

Bronze: Sweden: 3:28.80

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay Finals