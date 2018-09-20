Knoxville, TN To Host 2019 Pro Swim Series Opener Jan 9-12

Knoxville, Tennessee will host the first stop of the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series on January 9-12.

Knoxville is a new addition to the traditional Pro Swim Series lineup, which last year opened with the usual January stop in Austin, Texas. The Knoxville Pro Swim Series meet will take place on January 9-12. That’s one week earlier than the very tentative USA Swimming Quad Plan listed as of July.

The Quad Plan had at the time listed five 2019 Pro Swim Series stops – one in January, one in March, one in April, one in May and one in June. That’s very similar to the 2018 Pro Swim Series, which had six stops spread between January (Austin), March (Atlanta), April (Mesa), May (Indianapolis), June (Santa Clara) and July (Columbus). With World University Games in early July and Worlds and Nationals in late July, the 2019 schedule crowds out a July stop for the Pro Swim Series.

USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey mentioned the Pro Swim Series in his ‘State of the Sport’ address this week, noting that the full schedule of events would be announced next month.