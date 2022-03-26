Kennedy Noble Wins Twice, Clocks 4:13 400 IM PB on Day 2 of Phoenix Sectionals

2022 Speedo Spring Sectionals – Phoenix

March 24-27, 2022

PCDS Aquatic Center, Phoenix, AZ

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheet

Live Results on MeetMobile “2022 Spring Speedo Sectional – Phoenix, AZ”

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 2

Combined

Swim Neptune – 1076 Phoenix Swim Club – 1001.5 Bellevue Club Swim Team – 998.5 Bainbridge Island Swim Club – 648.5 Olympic Cascade Aquatics – 464.5

Men

Swim Neptune – 735 Phoenix Swim Club – 463 Olympic Cascade Aquatics – 448.5 Bellevue Club Swim Team – 447 Team Eugene Aquatics-YMCA – 311.5

Women

Bainbridge Island Swim Club – 566 Bellevue Club Swim Team – 551.5 Phoenix Swim Club – 538.5 Swim Neptune – 341 Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics – 297

Some exciting team races have developed through the first two days of the Phoenix Sectionals. Swim Neptune holds an overwhelming lead in the men’s team standings, but both Phoenix Swim Club and Bellevue Club Swim Team sit within 78 points of them in the combined scoring. Meanwhile, there’s a 3-way battle for first in the women’s standings between Bainbridge Island Swim Club, Bellevue Club Swim Team and Phoenix Swim Club.

Phoenix Swim Club 18-year-old Kennedy Noble had a big night, winning two of the three women’s events. She started out in the 100 back, where she posted a 51.98 for a decisive victory in the event. The swim was just off her personal best of 51.51, which she established in February of 2021. Noble, an NC State recruit, then went on to win the women’s 400 IM in 4:13.74, touching first by 6.16 seconds. That swim marked a personal best for Noble by 2.71 seconds, besting her previous mark that was set in November of 2020. Noble used her fly and back speed to her advantage, splitting 57.97 and 1:03.95 respectively. She also tacked on a very solid 1:12.64 breast split.

Rounding out the women’s events, Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics 14-year-old Ella Cosgrove won the women’s 200 free in 1:48.87. The swim was a significant career best for Cosgrove, downing her previous top mark of 1:49.92, which she set in November of 2021.

Superior Aquatics 17-year-old Marcus Gentry, a Notre Dame recruit, won the men’s 100 back in 47.20, touching first by a second. The swim clipped Gentry’s personal best of 47.45, which he set just a month ago. Swim Neptune’s Keaton Jones, 17, came in 2nd with a 48.19. That swim is a bit off Jones’ best of 47.69, which he swam in December of 2021.

Jones, a Cal recruit, pulled an impressive double, swimming the next event, the 200 free, as well. In the 200 free, the 17-year-old, posted a 1:35.42 to claim victory. With that performance, he bettered his previous career best of 1:35.94, which was also from December of 2021. He swam a phenomenal race, splitting 46.70 on the first 100, then bringing the race home in 48.72.

In the men’s 400 IM, Swim Neptune’s Carlos Lattanzi, 17, won in 3:58.71, just off his prelims swim of 3:57.56. His prelims performance stands as his personal best.