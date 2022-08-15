Katinka Hosszu On 100 Medals Goals And Her Legacy In Swimming

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entries

Live Results

Live Stream

Katinka Hosszu, one of the greatest swimmers all-time, is getting closer to reaching the goal of 100 international medals.

With the bronze medal achieved during the first session of finals in Rome in the 800 free relay, Hosszu is now only 3 medals far from this milestone. As long as people use to link athletes with numbers and statistics of their careers, SwimSwam asked Katinka what this number means to her. 9x World Champion Hosszu explained how these medals would definitely enshrine her as the Iron Lady that she is.

Talking about her legacy in Hungarian swimming, Hosszu finds that now there is a different environment in the swimming community that leads to even greater results, which is fundamental in the light of making people celebrate professional swimmers aside from the swimming pool.