Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katinka Hosszu On 100 Medals Goals And Her Legacy In Swimming

Comments: 1

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Katinka Hosszu, one of the greatest swimmers all-time, is getting closer to reaching the goal of 100 international medals.

With the bronze medal achieved during the first session of finals in Rome in the 800 free relay, Hosszu is now only 3 medals far from this milestone. As long as people use to link athletes with numbers and statistics of their careers, SwimSwam asked Katinka what this number means to her. 9x World Champion Hosszu explained how these medals would definitely enshrine her as the Iron Lady that she is.

Talking about her legacy in Hungarian swimming, Hosszu finds that now there is a different environment in the swimming community that leads to even greater results, which is fundamental in the light of making people celebrate professional swimmers aside from the swimming pool.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Go Kamminga Go
40 minutes ago

In my opinion, what makes Hosszu unique is that she became the first swimmer who truly embraced and practiced pro-swimming.

Unlike most other top swimmers who only turned up at one or two international meets a year and, Hosszu swam in many international meets year round, just like pro athletes like tennis players, etc.

Last edited 37 minutes ago by Go Kamminga Go
5
0
Reply

About Aglaia Pezzato

Aglaia Pezzato

Cresce a Padova e dintorni dove inizialmente porta avanti le sue due passioni, la danza classica e il nuoto, preferendo poi quest’ultimo. Azzurrina dal 2007 al 2010 rappresenta l’Italia con la nazionale giovanile in diverse manifestazioni internazionali fino allo stop forzato per due delicati interventi chirurgici. 2014 Nel 2014 fa il suo esordio …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!