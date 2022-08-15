Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

World Champion Nicolò Martienghi Speaks About His Consistency In 100 Breast

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Less than 2 months after his world title in the 100m breast in Budapest, Italian Nicolo Martinenghi won the European gold medal in the same event in Rome. To get the gold medal Nicolò tied the Italian record in 58″26, the same time he swam in the final at World Championships.

During the media press conference, the Italian breaststroker says that the goal is of course go 57″ sooner or later but now, in front of his public, the most important thing was to win and reach the gold medal.

Speaking about how he can achieve the 57″ barrier, Nicolò says that he has a lot to improve, especially the balance between the first and the second 50 and how he can swim in the second part of the race.

Adam Peaty, the Olympic champion and world record holder – even if not in a good shape right now – is in Nicolò’s opinion still unbeatable. Martinenghi says that he believes the gap between Peaty and the rest of the world is too big to be closed in a short period of time.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Aglaia Pezzato

Aglaia Pezzato

Cresce a Padova e dintorni dove inizialmente porta avanti le sue due passioni, la danza classica e il nuoto, preferendo poi quest’ultimo. Azzurrina dal 2007 al 2010 rappresenta l’Italia con la nazionale giovanile in diverse manifestazioni internazionali fino allo stop forzato per due delicati interventi chirurgici. 2014 Nel 2014 fa il suo esordio …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!