World Champion Nicolò Martienghi Speaks About His Consistency In 100 Breast

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET

Less than 2 months after his world title in the 100m breast in Budapest, Italian Nicolo Martinenghi won the European gold medal in the same event in Rome. To get the gold medal Nicolò tied the Italian record in 58″26, the same time he swam in the final at World Championships.

During the media press conference, the Italian breaststroker says that the goal is of course go 57″ sooner or later but now, in front of his public, the most important thing was to win and reach the gold medal.

Speaking about how he can achieve the 57″ barrier, Nicolò says that he has a lot to improve, especially the balance between the first and the second 50 and how he can swim in the second part of the race.

Adam Peaty, the Olympic champion and world record holder – even if not in a good shape right now – is in Nicolò’s opinion still unbeatable. Martinenghi says that he believes the gap between Peaty and the rest of the world is too big to be closed in a short period of time.