Katie Drabot Charges Past 2:07 with PR 2:06.67 200 Fly in Santa Clara

2019 SANTA CLARA SWIM CLUB INTERNATIONAL MEET

Katie Drabot of Alto Swim Club continues to progress in the 200 fly, as she won the event tonight with a lifetime best of 2:06.67. Cassidy Bayer of Cal took 2nd in 2:10.70.

Drabot split this race very well, going 28.5 on the first 50 and then holding 32’s the rest of the race. She was 1:00.80 going out, coming home in a 1:05.87.

Having never really focused on this race in long course until 2o18, Drabot got down to 2:07.18 to take 2nd at Nationals last summer and qualify for both 2018 Pan Pacs and 2019 Worlds. Tonight, she takes .51 off of that time, and she moves up to #4 in the world. The 200 fly is becoming much stronger for the American women, as they now have two swimmers ranked in the world’s top 5, both under 2:07 outside of championship season.

Katie McLaughlin of Cal had the swim of her life in the 200 free, going 1:56.48 to win by over two seconds over Alto’s Brooke Forde (1:58.94). She was 56.36 going out and then dropped two 30-low’s on the back end. That was McLaughlin’s second time under 1:57 ever, and it takes four tenths off of her old best of 1:56.88 from the 2018 Pan Pacs. She’s now tied for 5th in the world this season.

Katie Ledecky was a scratch after going 1:56.65 this morning.

Alto’s Allie Raab won the 100 breast on the women’s side in 1:08.78, her fastest since 2016. It’s not too far from her best, the 1:07.92 she went at the 2016 Jr Pan Pacs to win the silver medal there.

Ca’s Alicia Wilson swam to a win in the women’s 200 IM, going 2:12.18. That was less than a second off of her 2:11.60 best from 2019 British Champs this past April.

Aptos Cabrillo’s Chris Staka added a quarter of a second in the 50 back but still took the race by a huge margin, going 25.32 with nobody else under 27 seconds.

OTHER EVENTS