Kansas Beat Former Big 12 Foes Nebraska by 6 Points

Kansas Vs. Nebraska (women only)

November 3rd, 2018

Lincoln, Nebraska

Meet Results

Meet Scores: Kansas W 152, Nebraska W 146



Former Big 12 rivals Kansas and Nebraska battled to a narrow 6-point margin in a dual meet on Saturday, with Kansas’ win in the meet-closing 400 free relay deciding the day.

Kansas’ Jenny Nusbaum opened that closing relay wwith a 51.3 flat-start split, which gave the Jayhawks a lead that they wouldn’t surrender. They wound up finishing in 3:26.28, swimming with only underclassmen.

Kansas also won the opening 200 medley relay in 1:43.91.

Freshman breastsstroker Kate Steward had her best meet of the season so far, winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.53 (#3 time in the Big 12 this season) and the 200 breaststroke in 2:18.39 (#6 time in the Big 12 this season). Steward also had a meet-best split in the 200 medley relay of 29.01 on the Jayhawks’ B. That makes for the 2nd-straight meet where she’s outsplit junior Haley Downey on the medley relay, though Downey has been left as the “A” relay option.

Those were 2 of 9 wins in 16 races for Kansas.

Nebraska sophomore standout Autumn Haebig won both of her individual events on the day, topping the 100 back in 56.17 and the 100 free in 51.63. Kansas’ Manon Manning actually out-split her to open the medley relay at the start of the meet, but mustered just a 3rd-place finish in the individual 100 back, finishing in 56.81.

Other Event Winners: