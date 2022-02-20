Kamminga Casually Clocks 58.52 100 Breast In Eindhoven

2022 EINDHOVEN SWIM MEET

Friday, February 18th – Sunday, February 20th

Eindhoven, the Netherlands

LCM (50m)

Results

Two-time Olympic silver medalist at the 2020 Olympic Games, Arno Kamminga, made some noise at a domestic meet over the weekend. Competing at the 2022 Eindhoven Swim Meet, 26-year-old Kamminga captured a trio of victories in his signature breaststroke event.

In the 50m breast, Kamminga notched a winning effort of 27.21 after having landed lane 4 in that day’s morning heats with a slightly quicker 27.10.

Kamminga also topped the 200m breast podium in a mark of 2:10.02 to cruise to the wall first in that event.

However, the main attraction came in the 100m breast, where Kamminga powered his way to a result of 58.52 to scorch the field and render himself once again as the #2 breaststroker in the world behind British champion Adam Peaty.

Kamminga actually scored two sub-59 seconds swims, first establishing himself as the man to beat with an AM effort of 58.89 before firing off the 58.52.

Splits for his monster win included 27.70/30.82 to come just over half a second outside of the 58.00 he logged for silver in Tokyo. In fact, his 58.52 effort here would have placed 4th in that Olympic final.

But in-season performances like this are relatively commonplace for Kamminga, with the man owning over 20 sub-59 second swims over the course of his still-rising career.

Additional Winners: