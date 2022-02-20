UCSD Women Win Tritons’ First MPSF Title in Any Sport, Snap 5x Hawaii Streak

2022 MSPF CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 16-20, 2022

East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, CA

Defending Champions: Men- BYU (1x) Women- Hawaii (5x)

Meet Mobile: 2022 MPSF Swim & Dive Champs

Championship Central

FULL MEET RESULTS

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

UC San Diego – 712.5 University of Hawaii – 700 Brigham Young University – 584 UC Santa Barbara – 523 University of California, Davis – 396.5 California State University Bakersfield – 310 Cal Poly – 173 University of San Diego – 169 University of the Pacific – 164

MEN

Brigham Young University – 804 UC Santa Barbara – 691 University of Hawaii – 576.5 UC San Diego – 575 Cal Poly – 370.5 California State University Bakersfield – 265 University of the Pacific – 186

The UCSD Tritons made history last night, as their women’s team won the MPSF title thanks to a 12.5-point margin of victory over Hawaii. Not only did the Tritons snap a 5-year win streak by Hawaii, they won UCSD’s first MPSF title in school history in any sport. On the men’s side, BYU defended their 2021 MPSF title, winning the conference title for the 6th time in program history.

The Tritons went into the final women’s event, the 400 free relay, knowing a win would seal their victory at the meet. The team of Ciara Franke (50.10), Jordan Phillips (49.75), Miranda Renner (49.51), and Tina Reuter (49.77) delivered, swimming a 3:19.13 to win the race. Hawaii came in 2nd, touching in 3:20.88. The performance marked a UCSD team record as well.

BYU’s Brad Prolo swam a 1:44.20 to win the 200 fly, breaking the MPSF record with the effort. Prolo established the early lead, and was able to hang on to beat out UCSB’s Dominic Falcon, who finished 2nd in 1:44.85.

CSU Bakersfield senior Autumn D’Arcy clocked a 1:57.60 to win the women’s 200 fly by well over a second. Like Prolo, she established an early lead, and was able to maintain that lead through the back half of the race.

UCSD freshman Aidan Simpson pulled off an impressive victory in the men’s 200 breast, swimming a 1:57.90, touching as the only swimmer in the field under 2:00. Simpson was fanstastic on the back half of the race, splitting 31.20 and 29.46 for a 1:00.66 on the 2nd 100. The Tritons swept the 200 breaststrokes, as Katja Pavicevic took the women’s 200 breast in 2:13.45.

Another freshman, UCSB’s Kyle Brill, won the men’s 200 backstroke, swimming a 1:43.66. Brill used a speedy middle 100 to take the lead, and held off Hawaii junior Tim Gallagher (1:43.97) at the finish. UCSB freshman teammate Matt Driscoll came in 3rd with a 1:44.03, right behind Gallagher.

BYU’s Brynn Sproul took the women’s 200 back in a decisive victory, swimming a 1:55.47. Shye was very consistent through the race, splitting 27.05, 29.66, 29.23, and 29.53 on each of the 4 50s respectively.

Cal Poly’s Kieran McNulty won the men’s 1650 free with a 14:57.74, finishing 6 seconds ahead of runner-up Tanner Nelson (15:03.05), a BYU freshman. McNulty repeated as MPSF champion with the performance. Unfortunately, his time is going to put him a few seconds outside of what it will take to earn an invite to NCAAs this season, but it was a thrilling performance by the sophomore nonetheless.

Other Saturday Event Winners: