Stanford Snaps Cal’s 20 Consecutive Dual Meet Winning Streak

- February 19, 2022
- Avery Aquatic Center, Palo Alto, California
- SCY dual meet
- Meet results
- Team score
- Stanford 153-Cal 141
Stanford Def. #2 Cal (Men Only)
Stanford hosted Cal for their senior day on Saturday. The Cardinal won against the Golden Bears 153-141, completing their season undefeated for the first time since 2017-2018.
Cal’s loss to Stanford on Saturday was the team’s first dual meet loss since October 3, 2018, after 20 consecutive dual meet wins. According to social media posts, the teams wore tech suits.
The first time that Stanford and Cal squared off in a dual meet was February 20, 1999, which Stanford won 174-121. Since that initial meeting, the two Bay Area schools have competed against each other every year except for 2006, 2014, and 2015.
In dual meet competition, Stanford has won 14 of the 21 matchups against Cal. In 2011 and 2012 when Cal won the NCAA team championship title, the Cardinal still topped the Golden Bears in the dual meet format.
Almost all seven of Cal’s wins against Stanford come from the years 2013 through 2021, with the exception of 2018, when the Cardinal topped the Golden Bears 151-149. Cal interrupted Stanford’s winning streak in 2005, winning the dual meet 114-129.
Against Cal, Stanford has won seven of the dual meets at home, and seven meets at Cal.
The competition began with Cal winning the 200 medley relay by a narrow margin against Stanford (1:23.62) compared to 1:23.98 seconds, respectively. Cal’s winning relay featured Daniel Carr (21.10), Liam Bell (23.65), Dare Rose (20.40), and Bjorn Seeliger (18.47). Stanford’s lineup included Leon MacAlister (21.48), Ron Polonsky (23.37), Andrei Minakov (19.82), and Mason Gonzalez (19.31). Both teams were under the pool record (1:24.91), which was set by Cal in 2020.
The teams traded winners throughout the meet, which kept the competition extremely close. The only swimming event that had a 1-2 team finish was in the 200 IM when Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez (1:42.16) and Destin Lasco (1:42.19) narrowly edged Stanford’s Polonsky (1:42.32). 1st through 5th place finishers were all under Josh Prenot’s pool record (1:45.38), which was set in 2016.
There were many 2-3 finishes from the same team, and a 2-3-4 finish for Stanford in the 100 breaststroke with Daniel Roy (52.75), Ethan Dang (53.02), and Jon Cook (53.41). Bell of Cal won the event (52.31), but Cal’s breaststroke ace Reece Whitley did not compete in this event. He only swam the 200 breaststroke on Saturday, which he won (1.49.68) by 2.61 seconds to Stanford’s Roy (1:52.57).
Stanford picked up all 32 diving points with Connor Casey, Jack Ryan, and Hunter Hollenback taking 1-2-3 on the 1-meter and 3-meter, respectively.
The meet also featured many more pool records.
- Trenton Julian, 200 freestyle pool record, 1:33.13
- Previous record 1:34.31, Luke Maurer, Stanford, 2021
- Liam Bell, 100 breaststroke pool record, 52.31
- Previous record 52.46, Reece Whitley, Cal, 2020
- Jonathan Affeld, 200 butterfly pool record, 1:41.42
- Previous record 1:42.86, Alex Liang, Stanford, 2020
- Bjorn Seeliger, 50 freestyle pool record, 19.08
- Previous record 19.25, Ryan Hoffer, Cal, 2020
- Bjorn Seeliger, 100 freestyle pool record, 41.78
- Previous record 42.77, Duje Draganja, Cal, 2004
- Reece Whitley, 200 breaststroke pool record, 1:49.96
- Previous record 1:51.64, Daniel Roy, Stanford, 2020
- Preston Forst, 500 freestyle pool record, 4:14.40
- Previous record Grant Shoults 4:15.74, Stanford, 2021
- Jonathan Affeld, 100 butterfly pool record, 45.34
- Previous record Ethan Hu 45.47, Stanford, 2020
- Stanford, 400 freestyle relay pool record (MacAlister, Maurer, Affeld, and Minakov) 2:49.59
- Previous record 2:53.25, California, 2020
There were many swims that moved athletes into the top-25 in national rankings this season.
- Grant Shoults, 1,000 freestyle (8:46.79), 4th (not a race at championship meets)
- Trenton Julian, 200 freestyle (1:33.13), 13th
- Luke Maurer, 200 freestyle (1:33.39), 17th
- Preston Forst, 200 freestyle (1:33.63), 23rd
- Leon MacAlister, 100 backstroke (46.07), 21st
- Liam Bell, 100 breaststroke (52.31), 20th
- Jonathan Affeld, 200 butterfly (1:41.52), 8th
- Gabriel Jett, 200 butterfly (1:41.50), 9th
- Leon MacAlister, 200 backstroke (1:40.28), 5th
- Reece Whitley, 200 breaststroke (1:49.96), 2nd
- Hugo Gonzalez, 200 breaststroke (1:54.29), 21st
- Preston Forst, 500 freestyle (4:14.10), 10th
- Sean Grieshop, 500 freestyle (4:14.84), 14th
- Jonathan Affeld, 100 butterfly (45.34), 7th
- Trenton Julian, 100 butterfly (45.86), 19th
- Hugo Gonzalez, 200 IM (1:42.16), 6th
- Ron Polonsky, 200 IM (1:42.32), 7th
Next up, both teams will compete in the Pac-12 championships from March 2-5 in Federal Way, Washington.
Results showing dang split a 22.64 breast. Where does this rank all time