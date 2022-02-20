Stanford Snaps Cal’s 20 Consecutive Dual Meet Winning Streak

February 19, 2022

Avery Aquatic Center, Palo Alto, California

SCY dual meet

Team score Stanford 153-Cal 141



Stanford Def. #2 Cal (Men Only)

Stanford hosted Cal for their senior day on Saturday. The Cardinal won against the Golden Bears 153-141, completing their season undefeated for the first time since 2017-2018.

Cal’s loss to Stanford on Saturday was the team’s first dual meet loss since October 3, 2018, after 20 consecutive dual meet wins. According to social media posts, the teams wore tech suits.

The first time that Stanford and Cal squared off in a dual meet was February 20, 1999, which Stanford won 174-121. Since that initial meeting, the two Bay Area schools have competed against each other every year except for 2006, 2014, and 2015.

In dual meet competition, Stanford has won 14 of the 21 matchups against Cal. In 2011 and 2012 when Cal won the NCAA team championship title, the Cardinal still topped the Golden Bears in the dual meet format.

Almost all seven of Cal’s wins against Stanford come from the years 2013 through 2021, with the exception of 2018, when the Cardinal topped the Golden Bears 151-149. Cal interrupted Stanford’s winning streak in 2005, winning the dual meet 114-129.

Against Cal, Stanford has won seven of the dual meets at home, and seven meets at Cal.

The competition began with Cal winning the 200 medley relay by a narrow margin against Stanford (1:23.62) compared to 1:23.98 seconds, respectively. Cal’s winning relay featured Daniel Carr (21.10), Liam Bell (23.65), Dare Rose (20.40), and Bjorn Seeliger (18.47). Stanford’s lineup included Leon MacAlister (21.48), Ron Polonsky (23.37), Andrei Minakov (19.82), and Mason Gonzalez (19.31). Both teams were under the pool record (1:24.91), which was set by Cal in 2020.

The teams traded winners throughout the meet, which kept the competition extremely close. The only swimming event that had a 1-2 team finish was in the 200 IM when Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez (1:42.16) and Destin Lasco (1:42.19) narrowly edged Stanford’s Polonsky (1:42.32). 1st through 5th place finishers were all under Josh Prenot’s pool record (1:45.38), which was set in 2016.

There were many 2-3 finishes from the same team, and a 2-3-4 finish for Stanford in the 100 breaststroke with Daniel Roy (52.75), Ethan Dang (53.02), and Jon Cook (53.41). Bell of Cal won the event (52.31), but Cal’s breaststroke ace Reece Whitley did not compete in this event. He only swam the 200 breaststroke on Saturday, which he won (1.49.68) by 2.61 seconds to Stanford’s Roy (1:52.57).

Stanford picked up all 32 diving points with Connor Casey, Jack Ryan, and Hunter Hollenback taking 1-2-3 on the 1-meter and 3-meter, respectively.

The meet also featured many more pool records.

There were many swims that moved athletes into the top-25 in national rankings this season.

Next up, both teams will compete in the Pac-12 championships from March 2-5 in Federal Way, Washington.