McKeown Absent, Barratt Grabs Another Gold On Final Day Of Vic Open

2022 VICTORIAN OPEN

Although on-fire athlete Kaylee McKeown was not in the water for finals on this day 3 of the 2022 Victorian Open, several notable Australians wrapped up their meet with additional hardware.

After registering huge swims in the 200m and 100m back already here, 20-year-old McKeown was entered in the 50m back and 200m IM for this last day of competition, however, she wound up not showing.

Holly Barratt of Rockingham topped the women’s 50m back event, stopping the close in a time of 28.43. The 34-year-old already took home gold in the 50m fly, 100m free and 50m free already here in Melbourne.

Bradley Woodward capped off his sweep of the men’s backstroke events with a victory in the 100m sprint. Tonight Woodward got to the wall in a mark of 55.47, a time well outside his lifetime best of 53.89 from 2018 but enough to get the job done.

Olympian David Morgan did some damage in the 100m fly with a time of 54.03while Chelsea Gubecka snagged the 200m fly victory in 2:17.30.