McKeown Continues Siege With 58.31 100 Backstroke

2022 VICTORIAN OPEN

20-year-old multi-Olympic medalist Kaylee McKeown already wowed here at this 2022 Vic Open, firing off a 200m back outing of 2:04.64 on day one. That mark was faster than what she produced in Tokyo to top the podium at those postponed Olympic Games.

For day two here, the Griffith-based swimmer threw down another stunner, this time in the form of a 58.31 100m backstroke.

After establishing herself as the top-seeded swimmer of the morning with a prelims result of 1:00.10, McKeown unleashed splits of 28.90/29.41 to get to the wall in 58.31. And, she did so essentially by herself, as the next closest swimmer logged a mark of 1:03.65

For McKeown, she snagged gold in Tokyo in this 1back sprint with a new Olympic Record of 57.47. As such, her result here in Melbourne fell within one second of that podium-topper and also ranks among McKeown’s top 10 personal performances.

Although McKeown’s fastest results have come at focus meets, such as the Australian Olympic Trials as well as the Games themselves, the versatile ace is known to have popped off a couple of sub-58 swims in-season.

One occurred in May of last year at the Sydney Open, with McKeown clocking a monster 57.63. Prior to that in December of 2020, McKeown cracked a 57.93 at the Queensland Championships.

Also collecting another piece of hardware here was 34-year-old Holly Barratt of Rockingham. After clinching the 50m fly and 100m free victories on day 1, Barratt also added the 50mf ree title to her collection. Barratt hit the wall in 25.32, after already claiming silver in the 100m fly earlier in the session.

The women’s 100m fly winner was Nunawading’s Kayla Costa, who touched in 59.75 to obtain the 3rd fastest performance of her career. Barratt was next in line in 1:01.09.

Additional Notes: