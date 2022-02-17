Now Under Michael Bohl, Kaylee McKeown Set To Race At Vic Open

2022 VICTORIAN OPEN

Friday, February 18th – Sunday, February 20th

Melbourne Sports Centre (MSAC)

LCM (50m)

Psych Sheet

The annual Victorian Open is about to get underway in Melbourne, Australia, with several notable Olympians expected to race.

Leading the pack is 20-year-old Kaylee McKeown, who is entered in the women’s 50m/100m/200m backstroke, 50m free and 200m IM.

Through Tokyo 2020, where McKeown wound up hauling home 4 medals, including 3 golds, she had been training as a USC Spartan under coach Chris Mooney. Mooney has since left the Sunshine Coast and is now at the helm at Bond.

After having tried out several coaches, including considering following Mooney, McKeown settled on storied mentor Michael Bohl at Griffith. Bohl has the likes of Emma McKeon and Emily Seebohm under his tutelage, with the squad representing a super group among several Australian training hotbeds.

Joining McKeon is her apparent boyfriend Brendon Smith, who just moved from Nunawading to Griffith. Smith pulled a major surprise in Tokyo by winning bronze in the men’s 400m IM.

21-year old Smith placed just a tenth behind American Jay Litherland for silver. That made him just the second Australian man ever, and first since Rob Woodhouse at the 1984 Games, to medal in the 400 IM at the Olympic Games.

Matthew Wilson is entered in the breaststroke events here at the Vic Open, giving us our second glimpse of the former 200m breast World Record holder since Tokyo.

Wilson competed last month at the NSW Senior State Age Championships, clocking long course times of 28.14 in the 50m breast, 1:02.20 in the 100m and 2:15.66 in the 200m. For perspective, Wilson’s lifetime best and former WR stands at the 2:06.67 he logged at the 2019 FINA World Championships.

Additional racers entered here include Holly Barratt, David Morgan, Chelsea Gubecka, Alex Graham, Brad Woodward, William Petric and Sam Williamson.