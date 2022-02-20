Denver Men Reclaim Summit League Title, Women Win 9th-Straight (Day 4 Recap)

2022 Summit League Conference Championships

February 16 to 19, 2021

West Fargo, North Dakota (Hulbert Aquatic Center)

Final Team Standings

Men

1. Denver – 987

2. South Dakota – 723

3. South Dakota State – 595

4. Omaha – 564

5. St. Thomas – 302

6. Eastern Illinois – 217

Women

1. Denver – 1,079.50

2. South Dakota – 748

3. Omaha – 621

4. South Dakota State – 404

5. St. Thomas – 369.50

6. Eastern Illinois – 208

Championships Awards

Men’s

Swimming Championship MVP – Dylan Wright , Denver

, Denver Diving Championship MVP – Ammar Hassan , Denver

, Denver Newcomer of the Championship – Dylan Wright , Denver

, Denver Diving Coach of the Year – Aaron D’Addario , Denver

, Denver Swimming Coach of the Year – Alicia Franklin, Denver

Women’s

Swimming Championship MVP – Aysia Leckie , Denver

, Denver Diving Championship MVP – Stella Fairbanks , South Dakota

, South Dakota Newcomer of the Championship – Jessica Maeda , Denver

, Denver Diving Coach of the Year – Aaron D’Addario , Denver

, Denver Swimming Coach of the Year – Alicia Franklin, Denver

Denver won their 9th-consecutive women’s Summit League title, while the Denver men reclaimed the Summit League crown to win their 8th title in the last 9 years.

Denver’s Natalie Arky won the women’s 200 back in decisive fashion, roaring to a 1:56.21 to touch as the only swimmer in the field under 2:00. Teammate Sofia Nosack finished 2nd with a 2:00.92. The 200 back was a great event for the Hilltoppers, as Dylan Wright won the men’s 200 back in 1:44.27 to touch first by 5 seconds.

Denver’s Jessica Maeda also posted a decisive victory, taking the women’s 200 breast in 2:13.57, touching first by 5.5 seconds. Maede had opened up a 3-second lead at the 100 mark, and nearly doubled her lead through the back half of the race.

Another massive victory came from Denver’s Brandon Chapman, who took the men’s 200 fly in 1:46.21, touching first by 5 seconds. Chapman held his pace really well throughout the race splitting, 27.09, 27.95, and 27.90 respectively on the final 3 50s.

South Dakota opened up the women’s meet by going 1-2 in the 100 IM. Cassie Ketterling posted the fastest split int he field on both 50s of the race, touching in 56.92. Teammate Isabel Fairbanks took 2nd with a 57.73. That was the only women’s event South Dakota would win on Saturday, and the 1-2 finish helped to solidify them as the #2 team in the women’s standings.

South Dakota also won the men’s 100 IM, where Mack Sathre clocked a 49.74 to finish as the only swimmer in the field under 50 seconds. Sathre was very fast on the opening 50, where he split 23.08.

Omaha picked up a win on the day, as Kody Hollingsworth swam a 44.63 to win the men’s 100 free. Hollingsworth out-touched South Dakota’s Charlie Bean (44.69) to get the win.

