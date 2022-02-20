Denver Men Reclaim Summit League Title, Women Win 9th-Straight (Day 4 Recap)

2022 Summit League Conference Championships
- February 16 to 19, 2021
- West Fargo, North Dakota (Hulbert Aquatic Center)
Final Team Standings
Men
1. Denver – 987
2. South Dakota – 723
3. South Dakota State – 595
4. Omaha – 564
5. St. Thomas – 302
6. Eastern Illinois – 217
Women
1. Denver – 1,079.50
2. South Dakota – 748
3. Omaha – 621
4. South Dakota State – 404
5. St. Thomas – 369.50
6. Eastern Illinois – 208
Championships Awards
Men’s
- Swimming Championship MVP – Dylan Wright, Denver
- Diving Championship MVP – Ammar Hassan, Denver
- Newcomer of the Championship – Dylan Wright, Denver
- Diving Coach of the Year – Aaron D’Addario, Denver
- Swimming Coach of the Year – Alicia Franklin, Denver
Women’s
- Swimming Championship MVP – Aysia Leckie, Denver
- Diving Championship MVP – Stella Fairbanks, South Dakota
- Newcomer of the Championship – Jessica Maeda, Denver
- Diving Coach of the Year – Aaron D’Addario, Denver
- Swimming Coach of the Year – Alicia Franklin, Denver
Denver won their 9th-consecutive women’s Summit League title, while the Denver men reclaimed the Summit League crown to win their 8th title in the last 9 years.
Denver’s Natalie Arky won the women’s 200 back in decisive fashion, roaring to a 1:56.21 to touch as the only swimmer in the field under 2:00. Teammate Sofia Nosack finished 2nd with a 2:00.92. The 200 back was a great event for the Hilltoppers, as Dylan Wright won the men’s 200 back in 1:44.27 to touch first by 5 seconds.
Denver’s Jessica Maeda also posted a decisive victory, taking the women’s 200 breast in 2:13.57, touching first by 5.5 seconds. Maede had opened up a 3-second lead at the 100 mark, and nearly doubled her lead through the back half of the race.
Another massive victory came from Denver’s Brandon Chapman, who took the men’s 200 fly in 1:46.21, touching first by 5 seconds. Chapman held his pace really well throughout the race splitting, 27.09, 27.95, and 27.90 respectively on the final 3 50s.
South Dakota opened up the women’s meet by going 1-2 in the 100 IM. Cassie Ketterling posted the fastest split int he field on both 50s of the race, touching in 56.92. Teammate Isabel Fairbanks took 2nd with a 57.73. That was the only women’s event South Dakota would win on Saturday, and the 1-2 finish helped to solidify them as the #2 team in the women’s standings.
South Dakota also won the men’s 100 IM, where Mack Sathre clocked a 49.74 to finish as the only swimmer in the field under 50 seconds. Sathre was very fast on the opening 50, where he split 23.08.
Omaha picked up a win on the day, as Kody Hollingsworth swam a 44.63 to win the men’s 100 free. Hollingsworth out-touched South Dakota’s Charlie Bean (44.69) to get the win.
Saturday Event Champions
- Women’s 100 Yard IM – Cassie Ketterling, South Dakota (56.92)
- Men’s 100 Yard IM – Mack Sathre, South Dakota (49.74)
- Women’s 1,650 Yard Freestyle – Angie Lindsay, Denver (16:51.21)
- Men’s 1,650 Yard Freestyle – Kieran Watson, Denver (15:25:03)
- Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Natalie Arky, Denver (1:56.21)
- Men’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Dylan Wright, Denver (1:44.27)
- Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Aysia Leckie, Denver (49.98)
- Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Kody Hollingsworth, Omaha (44.63)
- Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Jessica Maeda, Denver (2:13.57)
- Men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Marco Nosack, Denver (1:58.41)
- Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly – Mia Moulden, Denver (2:01.21)
- Men’s 200 Yard Butterfly – Brandon Chapman, Denver (1:46.21)
- Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Denver (3:23.25)
- Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Denver (2:59.29)
- Women’s 3-meter – Maya Belanger, Denver (309.80)