Just 30% of Day 1 Swimmers Went Faster Than Their Trials Seeds in Omaha

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

After the first day of competition in Omaha for the Wave II 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland, Kieran Smith, Emma Weyant, and Hali Flickinger all punched their tickets to Tokyo. At the same time, three new American records were solidified over the course of 12 hours: Michael Andrew‘s double men’s 100 breast American records (58.19/58.14) and Torri Huske‘s 55.78 women’s 100 fly American record.

Right off the bat, the 2021 Trials meet already had more American records set than the 2012 and 2016 Trials meets. Back in 2012, 17-year-old Missy Franklin broke the women’s 100 back record at 58.85 while Allison Schmitt swam her way to the women’s 200 free record at 1:54.40. Four years later, an eager Josh Prenot stormed the men’s 200 breast American record at 2:07.17. A reminder that two American records went down at the 2021 Trials meet, after a single day of competition.

So, we know that yesterday was fast, but was everyone else just as fast? Taking a look at how many swimmers bested their meet seed in prelims on the left table, roughly 30% of swimmers saw improvements, including Andrew’s 58.19 breast. Of note, only 7 women out-swam their 400 IM meet seeds while nearly half of the 49 men’s 100 breast seeds saw morning drops.

Later on in the evening, at least one more swimmer in each event improved their meet seeds, including four women’s 400 IM finalists. In the women’s 100 fly, four more swimmers got under their meet seed, including newly-minted American record-holder Huske and No. 4 seed Kate Douglass (57.07). With this, an additional 5% of qualified swimmers improved during semifinals/finals on Sunday evening.

At the Wave I meet, only 18% of swimmers improved upon their meet entry times.

Stats Gathered by Barry Revzin.