Junior Nationals Qualifier Addie Gish to Swim for Southern California Next Fall (2025)

Rose Bowl Aquatics’ Addie Gish, has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Southern California beginning the 2025-2026 season. Gish is currently a senior at Flintridge Preparatory School in La Canada, California, and will head to Los Angeles next fall.

“I am extremely excited and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Southern California. Thank you to my coaches, teammates and family for making this dream come true and a big thank you to the USC coaches for giving me this amazing opportunity! I can’t wait to join the trojan family!! Fight on!!”

Gish has raced at a number of high level competitions while swimming for Rose Bowl Aquatics. Last summer, she competed at the 2023 Speedo Junior Nationals, where she placed 52nd in the 100-meter back with a time of 1:04.51 and 67th in the 200-meter back with a time of 2:20.74.

More recently, Gish competed at Futures in Sacramento, turning in a 4th-place finish in the 100 back (1:04.13), 7th-place finish in the 200 back (2:22.42) and 19th-place finish in the 200 free (2:06.84).

The short course season saw Gish post three season best times at the CIF-SS Division I Championship. She threw down a 23.91 as the leadoff of the 200 free relay, in addition to taking 3rd in the 100 back with a 55.93 and 10th in the 200 free with a 1:50.15. She went on to contest both individual events again at the CIF State Championship a few weeks later, finishing 16th in both with times of 56.94 and 1:51.40.

Best Times SCY:

100 free – 51.71

200 free – 1:48.51

500 free – 4:53.46

100 back – 54.87

200 back – 1:58.08

A Division I program, USC has historically competed in the Pac-12 Conference but will be part of the Big 10 Conference beginning in the 2024-2025 season. To make it to the finals at the 2024 Big 10 Women’s Championship, it took times of 50.07/1:48.95/4:48.15 in the 100/200/500 free and 54.49/2:00.57 in the 100/200 back.

Based on her top times, Gish would have been right on the cusp of the ‘B’ final in the 200 back (1:58.08 was the 16th-place time from prelims) and landed in the ‘C’ final in the 200 free. At the team level, Gish would have been #6 on the team in both the 100 and 200 back this past season, as well as #7 in the 500 free, although with a handful of seniors graduating before she arrives next fall, she may wind up moving up the rankings.

The Trojans will welcome a strong class next fall, as four other athletes have already announced their verbal commitments to join the USC class of 2029. Kaitlyn Nguyen, Jasmine Mojdeh, Sage Miller and Bella Brito are all set to join Gish on the pool deck in the fall of 2025 and will make for good training partners over the years.

