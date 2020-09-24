Jr. Nats Finalist Laci Black Posts Two Best Times at Rockwall Intrasquad Meet

RACE Finally Intrasquad

September 19, 2020- September 21,2020

Rockwall ISD Aquatics Center, Rockwall, TX

Short Course Yards (25 yard)

Results on Meet Mobile: “RACE Finally Intersquad time trial”

Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence Swim Team held an intrasquad meet last weekend, the team’s first since the coronavirus pandemic closed pools around the country.

During the meet, several swimmers posted best times across multiple events, while many others came within reach of their personal bests.

USA Swimming Summer Junior Nationals finalist Laci Black had very strong showings in all three of her events. In the 200 free, Black posted a 1:50.49 to cut over a half second off of her previous best (1:51.20) from last November. She then followed up with a 2:00.18 in the 200 fly, which slipped .4 under her old time (2:00.58), which was also from last November.

In one of her main events, the 400 IM, Black put up a 4:18.73 to come in slightly off of her best time (4:14.92), which was set at Junior Nationals last year. Notably, prior to this weekend, Black had never been under 4:20 outside of last year’s Junior Nationals meet. A junior in high school, Black was named a “one to watch” on Swimswam’s Way Too Early Recruit Ranks for the class of 2022.

17-year-old Lucius Yu-Kisselbach also had a good meet, winning every event he swam over the course of the weekend. Yu-Kisselbach racked up his first win in the 200 freestyle, where he posted a 1:43.95 to best the rest of the field by over 3 seconds.

He kept his momentum in the 200 butterfly, where he finished 1st by almost 4 seconds with a final time of 1:54.78. Yu-Kisselbach’s final win came in the 500 freestyle, where he met his largest margin of victory, storming to a final time of 4:35.21 to outpace the field by almost 30 seconds.

Other Highlights: