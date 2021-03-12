Jordan Agliano Snags Wave II Trials Cut, Punches Ticket to Omaha in Time Trial

BLUE DOLFINS LONG COURSE TT

March 10, 2021

Orlando, FL

Long course meters (LCM)

Results on MeetMobile

On Wednesday, the Blue Dolfins hosted a long course meters time trial in Orlando, which saw several new Olympic Trials cuts and lifetime bests.

Highlander Aquatic Club’s Jordan Agliano swam a new lifetime best in the 200 back, hitting a 2:12.78, her first time under 2:15. She went out in 1:04.51 and came back in 1:08.27, her opening 100 only 1.1 seconds slower than her lifetime best in the 100m back.

The Kentucky commit is primarily a mid-distance freestyler and butterflier in yards, but this is her first OT cut, and not only that, but it’s a Wave II cut. Her time is more than a tenth under the Wave II cut of 2:12.94. Agliano’s 200 back PR in yards is 1:58.56.

Agliano’s teammate Joshua Brown, an incoming freshman this fall at Villanova, went 8:12.02 in the 800 free. He dropped three seconds, and added another Wave I OT cut to go along with his existing Wave I cut in the 1500 free.

16-year-old Andrew Billitto of the West Florida Lightning dropped a few tenths in the 100 back, snagging a new Wave I OT cut with a 56.28. His old best of 56.64 was .05 off of the cut, but he’s now comfortably under.

Two post-grad swimmers training with Blue Dolfins earned new lifetime bests, too.

Megan Hansen, who swam for three seasons with Georgia Tech before graduating early after the 2017-18 season, dropped a new Wave I cut at 25.86 in the 50 free. Hansen’s old best of 26.22 was from March 2020, two years after finishing up with GT.

Meanwhile, Florida International University 2020 graduate Taylor Grabenhorst broke 1:10 for the first time in the 100 breast. Her 1:09.70 lopped .38 off of her old best. She already had Wave I cuts in both breaststroke events, but she’s now just .15 off of the Wave II cut in the 100 (1:09.55).