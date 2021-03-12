Mid-Distance Freestyler Maggie Reimer Chooses St. Norbert College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maggie Reimer, a current senior at Cedarburg High School in Cedarburg, WI, has elected to remain in-state, committing to swim for St. Norbert College in De Pere, WI, beginning in the fall of 2021. Cedarburg is a suburb of Milwaukee, while De Pere is around two hours north, right outside of Green Bay. Reimer does her club swimming at Ozaukee Aquatics in Cedarburg, in addition to swimming for her high school.

“St. Norbert Swimming and Diving is the perfect fit for me. I look forward to swimming for Coach Hannah Saiz and becoming the best I can be.”

Reimer’s championship meet for Cedarburg High School came in November of 2020, where she competed in the 500 free at the WIAA Division 1 Sectionals in Germantown. Her 9th place finish with a time of 5:41.6 was off her personal best by a few seconds, however, she helped Cedarburg to a second-place finish in the team battle. Brookfield East took the team title by over 100 points.

Her best time in the aforementioned 500 is fairly recent, coming from the NSC Conference Championships during the same high school season. At this meet, she dipped below 5:40 for the first time to swim a 5:38.8, finishing 8th. She also swam the 100 breast, placing 11th at a 1:20.2.

In 2021, Reimer competed for Ozaukee Aquatics in January, where she swam the 500 free and 100 breast, finishing a bit off her lifetime bests in both events.

Top Times SCY:

200 Free- 2:09.71

500 Free- 5:38.80

Reimer will join a relatively-new program whose first competition season was the 2018-2019 school year. In their inaugural season, St. Norbert finished 5th out of 9 teams at the Midwest Conference Championships, which hosted a slew of D3 schools in the Midwest, including Grinnell, Lawrence, and Lake Forest, who swept the top three at the 2019 meet. A year later, at the 2020 edition, which occurred right before the pandemic canceled many collegiate championship meets, St. Norbert passed Illinois College in the team rankings to finish 4th. Lake Forest went from third to snagging the conference title from 2019 champions Grinell, who were the runners-up in 2020.

The current coach is Hannah Saiz, a D3 National Champion in the 200 fly back in 2013. She is in her second year as St. Norbert’s head coach for both the men’s and women’s teams.

Reimer would have ranked 3rd in the 500 and 5th in the 200 on St. Norbert’s 19-20 roster.

She joins Megan Pierce, Emma Hogan, Lexi Lacombe, and Lacy Guerts in the class of 2025.

