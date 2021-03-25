Joan Pons Hits Olympic Qualification in 400 IM at Spanish Champs

2021 SPANISH LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Sabadell, Spain

Olympic Qualification Event

LCM (50M)

Results Page

Joan Pons had the big swim in the 400 IM tonight, just getting under the FINA ‘A’ cut to become the seventh name added to the Spanish Olympic roster.

Pons, who finished fourth in the 400 IM at 2019 Worlds and made the final in Rio, posted a 4:15.29 to skirt by the 4:15.84 cut time. His time of 4:13.30 from the Worlds final two years ago is the Spanish record.

Taking second in the race was Alex Castejon, posting a new lifetime best of 4:18.71.

Polish national and Spanish-based butterflier Konrad Czerniak swam to the win in the 100 fly this evening in Spain, going 52.32, which is only a little over a second off of his lifetime best from way back in 2011. Czerniak made the 100 fly final at the 2012 London Olympics.

Africa Zamorano added to her 100 back win last night with a victory in the 200 free, clocking a 2:00.79. Zamorano is already qualified in the 200 back for Tokyo, but has been trying to add to her event list this week.

The same goes for Jessica Vall, who is qualified so far only in the 200 breast. Vall won the 50 breast tonight, going 31.50, the only woman under 32 seconds. She holds the national record at 30.89, and she’ll go for the 100 breast FINA ‘A’ cut of 1:07.07 tomorrow.

Serbian swimmer Ajna Crevar had the other standout swim tonight, swimming to the 400 IM win at 4:40.17 to win by over two seconds.

SPANISH OLYMPIC TEAM