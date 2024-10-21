Jere Hribar Breaks 14-Year-Old Michael Phelps Pool Record In Quad Meet At Navy

NAVY VS GEORGE MASON VS LOYOLA VS LSU

Friday, October 18, 2024

Annapolis, Md.

SCY (25 yards)

Teams: LSU, Navy, George Mason, Loyola Maryland

After a standout performance in his season-opening meet earlier this month against Texas, LSU sophomore Jere Hribar carried his momentum into this past weekend’s quad meet at the Naval Academy, with George Mason and Loyola Maryland also competing.

The headlining performance of the meet came in the men’s 100 freestyle, where Hribar clocked a time of 42.99 to break Michael Phelps‘ Lejeune Hall Pool Record of 43.16 set in 2010 at the NBAC Christmas Meet.

The swim for Hribar marked a new season-best, improving on the 43.12 marker he set one week earlier against Texas, and ranks him 8th in the nation so far this season.

The 20-year-old Croatian also won the 50 free in a season-best of 19.45, good for tied for 4th in the NCAA, and contributed relay splits of 18.63 and 42.52 as the Tigers won the men’s 200 medley and 400 free relays.

OTHER MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

The LSU men cruised to dominant wins over their three opponents, with Jacob Pishko and Carson Paul joining Hribar in securing two individual event victories.

Pishko, a junior, kicked things off by winning the 1000 free in 9:05.45, just four seconds shy of his best time, and followed up by topping the field by a wide margin in the 200 fly in 1:47.04. Last week against Texas, Pishko set a PB of 1:43.55 in the 200 fly, which ranks him 6th in the country.

Paul, who was an NCAA finalist in two diving events last season, comfortably swept the 1-meter (366.15) and 3-meter (405.90) springboard events, scoring some big points for the Tigers.

In the meet-opening 200 medley relay, LSU’s quartet of Stepan Goncharov (21.61), Mitch Mason (24.34), Griffin Curtis (21.53) and Hribar (18.63) combined for a time of 1:26.11, topping runner-up Loyola (1:27.59).

In the 400 free relay, the Tigers closed things out with Andrew Garon (44.29), Hribar (42.52), Goncharov (43.11) and Pawel Uryniuk (45.57) combining for a time of 2:55.49, nearly five seconds clear of runner-up Navy (3:00.15).

Goncharov picked up a win of his own in the 100 back (46.97), while Curtis topped the 200 back (1:46.50) with Goncharov a close 2nd (1:46.82). Uryniuk emerged in a narrow 100 fly battle, clocking 48.69 to out-touch Navy’s Juan Mora (48.86) and Pishko (49.32), both of whom set new best times.

Mora, a senior at Navy, also won the 100 breast in a time of 53.81, having set a PB of 52.49 last season.

Navy junior Michael Phillips doubled up with wins in the 200 breast (2:00.37) and 200 IM (1:50.38), which helped push the Midshipmen to head-to-head wins over Loyola and George Mason.

Other winners on the day were Navy’s Everet Andrew in the 200 free (1:38.25), which was a nail-biter over George Mason’s Tate Anderson (1:38.36), and LSU’s Silas Beth, who clocked 4:29.17 in the 500 free to go 1-2 with teammate Nikola Simic (4:30.15).

WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

LSU was dominant by winning 14 of 16 events on the women’s side, with juniors Megan Barnes and Sofia Sartori both doubling up individually.

Barnes cruised to wins in the 200 free (1:47.47) and 500 free (4:51.91), adding time in both races compared to what she did one week earlier against Texas (1:46.36/4:46.90).

It was a similar case for Sartori, as she didn’t hit season-best times, but did enough to win the 100 fly (53.96) and 200 fly (1:58.95) after 52.48/1:55.72 showings against Texas.

The other double-event winner, and the only non-LSU swimmer to earn victories on the women’s side, was Lauren Walsh, who topped the 100 breast (1:03.52) and 200 breast (2:18.05) with a pair of season-best times.

LSU flexed its depth in some of the freestyle events, including going 1-2-3-4 in the 500 free with Barnes leading the way. They also swept the top four spots in the 100 free, with freshman Anastasia Bako stopping the clock first in a time of 50.68.

In the 50 free, Michaela De Villiers (23.00) and Yu-Fei Liao (23.09) went 1-2 for the Tigers, and in the 1000 free, LSU’s Grace Palmer won the event by more than 22 seconds in 9:55.65, with teammate Chloe Cheng finishing as the runner-up.

LSU also had wins in the pool come from Valeriia Egorova in the 100 back (54.75), Nicole Santuliana in the 200 back (1:58.05) and Zoe Carlos-Broc in the 200 IM (2:02.53), while on the boards, Helle Tuxen won the 3-meter (340.70) and Maggie Buckley emerged on 1-meter (293.70).

In the 200 medley relay, LSU had a real battle on its hands, only narrowly edging out Loyola, 1:41.69 to 1:41.97. The Tigers had Egorova (25.68), Carlos-Broc (28.62), Sartori (24.28) and Liao (23.11) in their lineup, with Carlos-Broc proving to be the difference-making split compared to Loyola.

The 400 free relay was more dominant, with Bako (51.43), De Villiers (49.41), Reagan Osborne (51.00) and Barnes (50.31) finishing in 3:22.15, and it was LSU’s ‘B’ squad placing 2nd in 3:25.80.

FINAL SCORES

Men

LSU 180, Navy 119

LSU 214, Loyola 85

LSU 239, George Mason 60

Navy 193, Loyola 106

Navy 231, George Mason

Loyola 220, George Mason 79

Women