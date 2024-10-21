Who Made The Most Money at the Swimming World Cup Stop in Shanghai?

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP-SHANGHAI
- Friday, October 18th – Sunday, October 20th
- Shanghai, China
- Prelims at 9:30 am local (9:30 pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30 pm local (6:30 am ET)
- SCM (25m)
The first stop of the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Shanghai, China is complete, which means the first dollars have been officially earned.
Following the latest iteration of World Cup scoring and prize money systems, there is no money given directly for an athlete’s finish in any specific event. Instead, athletes earned points based on their three best performances, which are determined on a combination of finish place and time (full description after the money tables).
Athletes are awarded prize money both for their ranking in each meet, and for their overall points ranking throughout the series, with over $1 million in total prize money available across 9 days of competition.
The early leaders are Switzerland’s Noe Ponti, who broke the only World Record of Shanghai to earn a $10,000 bonus. In spite of that record, he only finished 2nd in the men’s standings, owed to the fact that he only won two events whereas Leon Marchand of France won three. Placement tends to outweigh “time” in the way the scoring is constructed, with time acting as a tie-breaker between swimmers with the same placings.
The two had a big head-to-head showdown in the 100 IM, where Marchand won and Ponti was 2nd by .01 seconds. That .01 seconds wound up being worth $2,000 for Marchand.
The top scorer on the women’s side was Kate Douglass, who was .1 seconds ahead of her American teammate Regan Smith. The pair both won three events, and they each had big points swims (Smith scored 1000 in the 100 back at 54.89, Douglass 974 in the 100 IM at 56.99), but it was Douglass’ 2nd and 3rd events being almost at the same level that gave her the slimmest of margins.
Also keep an eye out for swimmers who might swim all three legs, as winning an event three times comes with more money bonuses.
Men’s Standings/Earnings – Shanghai
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Ranking Points
|Money Earned (Ranking)
|World Record Bonus
|Total Money
|1
|Leon Marchand
|France
|58.3
|$ 12,000
|—
|$ 12,000
|2
|Noe Ponti
|Switzerland
|56.8
|$ 10,000
|$ 10,000
|$ 20,000
|3
|Haiyang Qin
|China
|56.7
|$ 8,000
|—
|$ 8,000
|4
|Duncan Scott
|Great Britain
|56.4
|$ 6,000
|—
|$ 6,000
|5
|Pieter Coetze
|South Africa
|55.2
|$ 5,500
|—
|$ 5,500
|6
|Thomas Ceccon
|Italy
|48.6
|$ 5,400
|—
|$ 5,400
|7
|Ilya Shymanovich
|Neutral Individual Athletes
|47.7
|$ 5,300
|—
|$ 5,300
|8
|Nyls Korstanje
|Netherlands
|46.2
|$ 5,200
|—
|$ 5,200
|9
|Isaac Cooper
|Australia
|45.9
|$ 5,100
|—
|$ 5,100
|10
|Joshua Yong
|Australia
|45.2
|$ 5,000
|—
|$ 5,000
|11
|Alberto Razzetti
|Italy
|44.8
|$ 4,900
|—
|$ 4,900
|12
|Dylan Carter
|Trinidad & Tobago
|43.2
|$ 4,800
|—
|$ 4,800
|13
|Kieran Smith
|USA
|43.1
|$ 4,700
|—
|$ 4,700
|14
|Marius Kusch
|Germany
|42.5
|$ 4,600
|—
|$ 4,600
|15
|Caspar Corbeau
|Netherlands
|42.2
|$ 4,500
|—
|$ 4,500
|16
|Kacper Stokowski
|Poland
|41.8
|$ 4,400
|—
|$ 4,400
|17
|Trenton Julian
|USA
|40.6
|$ 4,300
|—
|$ 4,300
|18
|James Guy
|Great Britain
|40.1
|$ 4,200
|—
|$ 4,200
|19
|Matthew Temple
|Australia
|39.3
|$ 4,100
|—
|$ 4,100
|20
|Lewis Clareburt
|New Zealand
|38.9
|$ 4,000
|—
|$ 4,000
|21
|Jack Dolan
|USA
|38.7
|22
|Kregor Zirk
|Estonia
|38.4
|23
|Chad Le Clos
|South Africa
|31.6
|24
|Joshua Collett
|Australia
|30.6
|25
|Jiajun Sun
|China
|30.5
|26
|Danas Rapsys
|Lithuania
|30.2
|27
|Charlie Clark
|USA
|29.2
|28
|Zhanle Pan
|China
|28.6
|29
|Jack Dahlgren
|USA
|28.5
|30
|Benjamin Goedemans
|Australia
|28
|31
|Shun Wang
|China
|28
|32
|Jamie Jack
|Australia
|27.4
|33
|Lorenzo Mora
|Italy
|26.9
|34
|Edward Sommerville
|Australia
|26.7
|35
|Thierry Bollin
|Switzerland
|24.9
|36
|Jesse Coleman
|Australia
|23.4
|37
|Noah Millard
|Australia
|23
|38
|Michael Andrew
|USA
|21.3
|39
|Jakub Majerski
|Poland
|20.6
|40
|Tzen Wei Teong
|Singapore
|20.4
|41
|Kun-ming Fu
|Chinese Taipei
|19.2
|42
|Josh Gilbert
|New Zealand
|19.2
|43
|Jiayu Xu
|China
|14.9
|44
|Enoch Robb
|Australia
|14.5
|45
|Mark Szaranek
|Great Britain
|13.6
|46
|Zulfikry Muhd Dhuha Bin
|Malaysia
|13.3
|47
|Ralf Tribuntsov
|Estonia
|12.5
|48
|Bailey Lello
|Australia
|11.9
|48
|Sai Ting Adam Mak
|Hong Kong
|11.9
|50
|Pen-han Hung
|Chinese Taipei
|11.8
|51
|Zhanshuo Zhang
|China
|10.9
|52
|Qi-lin Xie
|Chinese Taipei
|10.7
|53
|Harrison Turner
|Australia
|10.4
|54
|Nicolo Martinenghi
|Italy
|10
|55
|Juner Chen
|China
|9.7
|56
|Chuan-wei Hung
|Chinese Taipei
|9.5
|57
|Hoe Yean Khiew
|Malaysia
|9.4
|58
|Breno Correia
|Brazil
|9.3
|59
|Reagan Cheng
|Singapore
|9.2
|60
|Ian Yentou Ho
|Hong Kong
|8.9
|60
|Changhao Wang
|China
|8.9
|62
|Tzung-ru Lee
|Chinese Taipei
|7.3
Women’s Standings/Earnings – Shanghai
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Ranking Points
|Money Earned (Ranking)
|World Record Bonus
|Total Money
|1
|Kate Douglass
|United States
|59.1
|$ 12,000
|—
|$ 12,000
|2
|Regan Smith
|United States
|59
|$ 10,000
|—
|$ 10,000
|3
|Siobhan Bernadette Haughey
|Hong Kong
|53.2
|$ 8,000
|—
|$ 8,000
|4
|Yiting Yu
|China
|51.5
|$ 6,000
|—
|$ 6,000
|5
|Mary-sophie Harvey
|Canada
|50.5
|$ 5,500
|—
|$ 5,500
|6
|Qianting Tang
|China
|49.5
|$ 5,400
|—
|$ 5,400
|7
|Alina Zmushka
|Neutral Individual Athletes
|47.3
|$ 5,300
|—
|$ 5,300
|8
|Laura Lahtinen
|Finland
|46.2
|$ 5,200
|—
|$ 5,200
|9
|Beata Nelson
|United States
|45.9
|$ 5,100
|—
|$ 5,100
|10
|Katarzyna Wasick
|Poland
|45.4
|$ 5,000
|—
|$ 5,000
|11
|Rebecca Meder
|South Africa
|44.2
|$ 4,900
|—
|$ 4,900
|12
|Ingrid Wilm
|Canada
|44.1
|$ 4,800
|—
|$ 4,800
|13
|Anastasiya Shkurdai
|Neutral Individual Athletes
|41.6
|$ 4,700
|—
|$ 4,700
|14
|Yaqi Kong
|China
|41.5
|$ 4,600
|—
|$ 4,600
|15
|Xuwei Peng
|China
|39.6
|$ 4,500
|—
|$ 4,500
|16
|Junxuan Yang
|China
|39.3
|$ 4,400
|—
|$ 4,400
|17
|Luying Chen
|China
|39.1
|$ 4,300
|—
|$ 4,300
|18
|Louise Hansson
|Sweden
|39.1
|$ 4,200
|—
|$ 4,200
|19
|Lily Marie Price
|Australia
|38
|$ 4,100
|—
|$ 4,100
|20
|Sara Junevik
|Sweden
|36.8
|$ 4,000
|—
|$ 4,000
|21
|Nikoleta Trnikova
|Slovakia
|35.8
|22
|Kaylee Mckeown
|Australia
|35.1
|23
|Sophie Hansson
|Sweden
|34.9
|24
|Yufei Zhang
|China
|33.9
|25
|Muhan Tang
|China
|33.8
|26
|Andrea Podmanikova
|Slovakia
|32.7
|27
|Pin-chen Pan
|Chinese Taipei
|31.1
|28
|Weizhong Gao
|China
|30.4
|29
|Hannah Jane Fredericks
|Australia
|30.3
|30
|Milla Jansen
|Australia
|29.3
|31
|Benedetta Pilato
|Italy
|29.2
|32
|Ya-hsuan He
|Chinese Taipei
|29
|33
|Sophie Angus
|Canada
|28.9
|34
|Bingjie Li
|China
|28.4
|35
|Letian Wan
|China
|21.8
|36
|Inana Soleman
|Syria
|21.3
|37
|Yaxin Liu
|China
|19.1
|38
|Xin Ru Charmaine Lee
|Singapore
|18
|39
|Shannon Tan
|Colombia
|16.5
|40
|Weng Chi Cheang
|Macau
|15.6
|41
|Hung-yi Ho
|Chinese Taipei
|15.4
|42
|Shiwen Ye
|China
|13.7
|43
|Chang Yang
|China
|13.6
|44
|Rouxin Tan
|Malaysia
|12.7
|45
|Xueer Wang
|China
|12.4
|46
|Qingfeng Wu
|China
|12.3
|47
|Anastasiya Kuliashova
|Neutral Individual Athletes
|11.5
|48
|Chia-hsuan Chang
|Chinese Taipei
|10.5
|49
|Tzu-yun Lin
|Chinese Taipei
|10.2
|50
|Tzu-ning Wei
|Chinese Taipei
|9.8
|51
|Pei-yin Liu
|Chinese Taipei
|9.5
|52
|Isabelle Gibson
|New Zealand
|9.4
|53
|Jinq En Phee
|Malaysia
|8.6
|54
|Pin-yun Chen
|Chinese Taipei
|8.4
How does the prize money and scoring work?
Courtesy: Sophie Kaufman
Scoring System
Like previous years, points are awarded from the finish order and how fast the swim is based on the AQUA Power Points system.
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|7th
|8th
|Points
|10
|8
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
Points are awarded for speed by taking the number of AQUA Power Points a swim is worth, dividing by ten, and rounding down to the nearest tenth.
Prize Money
Swimmers can race as many events as they want at each stop, but only their three best scores from a stop will be added together to determine their score for the stop. At each stop, there is a total of $112,000 (USD) on offer for each gender or $672,000 for the whole series. This is the same amount as was available in 2023 and 2022.
Prize money for rankings at each stop is given through the top 20 positions with men and women scored separately. If there is a tie, the swimmer with the higher AQUA Power Points in their best event during the stop wins.
Prize Money for Each Stop:
|Ranking at Stop
|Total
|Ranking At Stop
|Total
|1
|$12,000
|11
|$4,900
|2
|$10,000
|12
|$4,800
|3
|$8,000
|13
|$4,700
|4
|$6,000
|14
|$4,600
|5
|$5,500
|15
|$4,500
|6
|$5,400
|16
|$4,400
|7
|$5,300
|17
|$4,300
|8
|$5,200
|18
|$4,200
|9
|$5,100
|19
|$4,100
|10
|$5,000
|20
|$4,000
There is also prize money for the top eight swimmers per gender at the end of the entire series. The winner of the men’s and women’s standings will each earn $100,000. A total of $262,000 will be awarded across the top eight swimmers per gender at the end of the series. Again, this is the same amount of money that was on offer in 2023.
Prize Money for Overall Series Ranking:
|OVERALL RANK
|TOTAL (USD)
|1
|$100,000
|2
|$70,000
|3
|$30,000
|4
|$15,000
|5
|$14,000
|6
|$12,000
|7
|$11,000
|8
|$10,000
Total Guaranteed Prize Money To Be Awarded
- Shanghai – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)
- Incheon – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)
- Singapore – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)
- Overall Series Rankings – $524,000 ($262,000 per gender)
- Total – $1,196,000
Additional Prize Money
In addition to the guaranteed prize money from rankings at the end of each stop and the end of the series, swimmers can earn money by breaking a world record or completing a Triple Crown—winning the same event at all three stops.
Swimmers can pick up $10,000 USD for each world record and $10,000 for each Triple Crown. Last year, Kaylee McKeown broke two world records at the World Cup series, swimming 26.86 in the 50 backstroke and a 57.33 100 backstroke at the Budapest stop. There were 20 Triple Crowns won in 2023; 12 were won by women as every women’s freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly events were Triple Crowns.
2023 Swimming World Cup Triple Crowns
Women:
- 50 freestyle — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden
- 100 freestyle — Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong
- 200 freestyle — Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong
- 400 freestyle — Erika Fairweather, New Zealand
- 800/1500 freestyle — Lani Pallister, Australia
- 50 backstroke — Kaylee McKeown, Australia
- 100 backstroke — Kaylee McKeown, Australia
- 200 backstroke — Kaylee McKeown, Australia
- 200 breaststroke — Tes Schouten, Netherlands
- 50 butterfly — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden
- 100 butterfly — Zhang Yufei, China
- 200 butterfly — Zhang Yufei, China
Men:
- 100 freestyle — Thomas Ceccon, Italy
- 50 backstroke — Michael Andrew, United States
- 100 backstroke — Thomas Ceccon, Italy
- 50 breaststroke — Qin Haiyang, China
- 100 breaststroke — Qin Haiyang, China
- 200 breaststroke — Qin Haiyang, China
- 200 butterfly — Matthew Sates, South Africa
- 200 IM — Matthew Sates, South Africa
2023 Results
McKeown and Qin Haiyang followed up their exploits at the 2023 World Championships, where they became the first swimmers to sweep 50/100/200 of a stroke at a World Championships by winning the 2023 Swimming World Cup.
McKeown claimed the women’s trophy win 177.4 points ahead of Siobhan Haughey (166.4) and Zhang Yufei (166.2). Over the three stops of the 2023 World Cup, McKeown earned three backstroke Triple Crowns, broke two world records, and lowered the backstroke World Cup records each time she swam.
Qin won the men’s table with 175.4 points, with Thomas Ceccon (167.9) and Matthew Sates (166.8) finishing second and third. Qin earned three breaststroke Triple Crowns, setting World Cup records in the 50 and 200 breast at the first stop of the series in Berlin.
While not always the case, in 2023 the World Cup overall winners also earned the most prize money throughout the series. Qin earned $166,000 while McKeown topped all swimmers with $186,000.
