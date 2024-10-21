Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Who Made The Most Money at the Swimming World Cup Stop in Shanghai?

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP-SHANGHAI

The first stop of the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Shanghai, China is complete, which means the first dollars have been officially earned.

Following the latest iteration of World Cup scoring and prize money systems, there is no money given directly for an athlete’s finish in any specific event. Instead, athletes earned points based on their three best performances, which are determined on a combination of finish place and time (full description after the money tables).

Athletes are awarded prize money both for their ranking in each meet, and for their overall points ranking throughout the series, with over $1 million in total prize money available across 9 days of competition.

The early leaders are Switzerland’s Noe Ponti, who broke the only World Record of Shanghai to earn a $10,000 bonus. In spite of that record, he only finished 2nd in the men’s standings, owed to the fact that he only won two events whereas Leon Marchand of France won three. Placement tends to outweigh “time” in the way the scoring is constructed, with time acting as a tie-breaker between swimmers with the same placings.

The two had a big head-to-head showdown in the 100 IM, where Marchand won and Ponti was 2nd by .01 seconds. That .01 seconds wound up being worth $2,000 for Marchand.

The top scorer on the women’s side was Kate Douglass, who was .1 seconds ahead of her American teammate Regan Smith. The pair both won three events, and they each had big points swims (Smith scored 1000 in the 100 back at 54.89, Douglass 974 in the 100 IM at 56.99), but it was Douglass’ 2nd and 3rd events being almost at the same level that gave her the slimmest of margins.

Also keep an eye out for swimmers who might swim all three legs, as winning an event three times comes with more money bonuses.

Men’s Standings/Earnings – Shanghai

Rank Name Country Ranking Points Money Earned (Ranking) World Record Bonus Total Money
1 Leon Marchand France 58.3  $  12,000  $        12,000
2 Noe Ponti Switzerland 56.8  $  10,000  $  10,000  $        20,000
3 Haiyang Qin China 56.7  $    8,000  —  $          8,000
4 Duncan Scott Great Britain 56.4  $    6,000  —  $          6,000
5 Pieter Coetze South Africa 55.2  $    5,500  —  $          5,500
6 Thomas Ceccon Italy 48.6  $    5,400  —  $          5,400
7 Ilya Shymanovich Neutral Individual Athletes 47.7  $    5,300  —  $          5,300
8 Nyls Korstanje Netherlands 46.2  $    5,200  —  $          5,200
9 Isaac Cooper Australia 45.9  $    5,100  —  $          5,100
10 Joshua Yong Australia 45.2  $    5,000  —  $          5,000
11 Alberto Razzetti Italy 44.8  $    4,900  —  $          4,900
12 Dylan Carter Trinidad & Tobago 43.2  $    4,800  —  $          4,800
13 Kieran Smith USA 43.1  $    4,700  —  $          4,700
14 Marius Kusch Germany 42.5  $    4,600  —  $          4,600
15 Caspar Corbeau Netherlands 42.2  $    4,500  —  $          4,500
16 Kacper Stokowski Poland 41.8  $    4,400  —  $          4,400
17 Trenton Julian USA 40.6  $    4,300  —  $          4,300
18 James Guy Great Britain 40.1  $    4,200  —  $          4,200
19 Matthew Temple Australia 39.3  $    4,100  —  $          4,100
20 Lewis Clareburt New Zealand 38.9  $    4,000  —  $          4,000
21 Jack Dolan USA 38.7
22 Kregor Zirk Estonia 38.4
23 Chad Le Clos South Africa 31.6
24 Joshua Collett Australia 30.6
25 Jiajun Sun China 30.5
26 Danas Rapsys Lithuania 30.2
27 Charlie Clark USA 29.2
28 Zhanle Pan China 28.6
29 Jack Dahlgren USA 28.5
30 Benjamin Goedemans Australia 28
31 Shun Wang China 28
32 Jamie Jack Australia 27.4
33 Lorenzo Mora Italy 26.9
34 Edward Sommerville Australia 26.7
35 Thierry Bollin Switzerland 24.9
36 Jesse Coleman Australia 23.4
37 Noah Millard Australia 23
38 Michael Andrew USA 21.3
39 Jakub Majerski Poland 20.6
40 Tzen Wei Teong Singapore 20.4
41 Kun-ming Fu Chinese Taipei 19.2
42 Josh Gilbert New Zealand 19.2
43 Jiayu Xu China 14.9
44 Enoch Robb Australia 14.5
45 Mark Szaranek Great Britain 13.6
46 Zulfikry Muhd Dhuha Bin Malaysia 13.3
47 Ralf Tribuntsov Estonia 12.5
48 Bailey Lello Australia 11.9
48 Sai Ting Adam Mak Hong Kong 11.9
50 Pen-han Hung Chinese Taipei 11.8
51 Zhanshuo Zhang China 10.9
52 Qi-lin Xie Chinese Taipei 10.7
53 Harrison Turner Australia 10.4
54 Nicolo Martinenghi Italy 10
55 Juner Chen China 9.7
56 Chuan-wei Hung Chinese Taipei 9.5
57 Hoe Yean Khiew Malaysia 9.4
58 Breno Correia Brazil 9.3
59 Reagan Cheng Singapore 9.2
60 Ian Yentou Ho Hong Kong 8.9
60 Changhao Wang China 8.9
62 Tzung-ru Lee Chinese Taipei 7.3

Women’s Standings/Earnings – Shanghai

Rank Name Country Ranking Points Money Earned (Ranking) World Record Bonus Total Money
1 Kate Douglass United States 59.1  $  12,000  $  12,000
2 Regan Smith United States 59  $  10,000  $  10,000
3 Siobhan Bernadette Haughey Hong Kong 53.2  $    8,000  —  $    8,000
4 Yiting Yu China 51.5  $    6,000  —  $    6,000
5 Mary-sophie Harvey Canada 50.5  $    5,500  —  $    5,500
6 Qianting Tang China 49.5  $    5,400  —  $    5,400
7 Alina Zmushka Neutral Individual Athletes 47.3  $    5,300  —  $    5,300
8 Laura Lahtinen Finland 46.2  $    5,200  —  $    5,200
9 Beata Nelson United States 45.9  $    5,100  —  $    5,100
10 Katarzyna Wasick Poland 45.4  $    5,000  —  $    5,000
11 Rebecca Meder South Africa 44.2  $    4,900  —  $    4,900
12 Ingrid Wilm Canada 44.1  $    4,800  —  $    4,800
13 Anastasiya Shkurdai Neutral Individual Athletes 41.6  $    4,700  —  $    4,700
14 Yaqi Kong China 41.5  $    4,600  —  $    4,600
15 Xuwei Peng China 39.6  $    4,500  —  $    4,500
16 Junxuan Yang China 39.3  $    4,400  —  $    4,400
17 Luying Chen China 39.1  $    4,300  —  $    4,300
18 Louise Hansson Sweden 39.1  $    4,200  —  $    4,200
19 Lily Marie Price Australia 38  $    4,100  —  $    4,100
20 Sara Junevik Sweden 36.8  $    4,000  —  $    4,000
21 Nikoleta Trnikova Slovakia 35.8
22 Kaylee Mckeown Australia 35.1
23 Sophie Hansson Sweden 34.9
24 Yufei Zhang China 33.9
25 Muhan Tang China 33.8
26 Andrea Podmanikova Slovakia 32.7
27 Pin-chen Pan Chinese Taipei 31.1
28 Weizhong Gao China 30.4
29 Hannah Jane Fredericks Australia 30.3
30 Milla Jansen Australia 29.3
31 Benedetta Pilato Italy 29.2
32 Ya-hsuan He Chinese Taipei 29
33 Sophie Angus Canada 28.9
34 Bingjie Li China 28.4
35 Letian Wan China 21.8
36 Inana Soleman Syria 21.3
37 Yaxin Liu China 19.1
38 Xin Ru Charmaine Lee Singapore 18
39 Shannon Tan Colombia 16.5
40 Weng Chi Cheang Macau 15.6
41 Hung-yi Ho Chinese Taipei 15.4
42 Shiwen Ye China 13.7
43 Chang Yang China 13.6
44 Rouxin Tan Malaysia 12.7
45 Xueer Wang China 12.4
46 Qingfeng Wu China 12.3
47 Anastasiya Kuliashova Neutral Individual Athletes 11.5
48 Chia-hsuan Chang Chinese Taipei 10.5
49 Tzu-yun Lin Chinese Taipei 10.2
50 Tzu-ning Wei Chinese Taipei 9.8
51 Pei-yin Liu Chinese Taipei 9.5
52 Isabelle Gibson New Zealand 9.4
53 Jinq En Phee Malaysia 8.6
54 Pin-yun Chen Chinese Taipei 8.4

How does the prize money and scoring work?

Courtesy: Sophie Kaufman

Scoring System

Like previous years, points are awarded from the finish order and how fast the swim is based on the AQUA Power Points system.

Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th
Points 10 8 6 5 4 3 2 1

Points are awarded for speed by taking the number of AQUA Power Points a swim is worth, dividing by ten, and rounding down to the nearest tenth.

Prize Money

Swimmers can race as many events as they want at each stop, but only their three best scores from a stop will be added together to determine their score for the stop. At each stop, there is a total of $112,000 (USD) on offer for each gender or $672,000 for the whole series. This is the same amount as was available in 2023 and 2022.

Prize money for rankings at each stop is given through the top 20 positions with men and women scored separately. If there is a tie, the swimmer with the higher AQUA Power Points in their best event during the stop wins.

Prize Money for Each Stop: 

Ranking at Stop Total Ranking At Stop Total
1 $12,000 11 $4,900
2 $10,000 12 $4,800
3 $8,000 13 $4,700
4 $6,000 14 $4,600
5 $5,500 15 $4,500
6 $5,400 16 $4,400
7 $5,300 17 $4,300
8 $5,200 18 $4,200
9 $5,100 19 $4,100
10 $5,000 20 $4,000

There is also prize money for the top eight swimmers per gender at the end of the entire series. The winner of the men’s and women’s standings will each earn $100,000. A total of $262,000 will be awarded across the top eight swimmers per gender at the end of the series. Again, this is the same amount of money that was on offer in 2023.

Prize Money for Overall Series Ranking: 

OVERALL RANK TOTAL (USD)
1 $100,000
2 $70,000
3 $30,000
4 $15,000
5 $14,000
6 $12,000
7 $11,000
8 $10,000

Total Guaranteed Prize Money To Be Awarded

  • Shanghai – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)
  • Incheon – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)
  • Singapore – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)
  • Overall Series Rankings – $524,000 ($262,000 per gender)
  • Total – $1,196,000

Additional Prize Money

In addition to the guaranteed prize money from rankings at the end of each stop and the end of the series, swimmers can earn money by breaking a world record or completing a Triple Crown—winning the same event at all three stops.

Swimmers can pick up $10,000 USD for each world record and $10,000 for each Triple Crown. Last year, Kaylee McKeown broke two world records at the World Cup series, swimming 26.86 in the 50 backstroke and a 57.33 100 backstroke at the Budapest stop. There were 20 Triple Crowns won in 2023; 12 were won by women as every women’s freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly events were Triple Crowns.

2023 Swimming World Cup Triple Crowns

Women:

Men:

2023 Results

McKeown and Qin Haiyang followed up their exploits at the 2023 World Championships, where they became the first swimmers to sweep 50/100/200 of a stroke at a World Championships by winning the 2023 Swimming World Cup.

McKeown claimed the women’s trophy win 177.4 points ahead of Siobhan Haughey (166.4) and Zhang Yufei (166.2). Over the three stops of the 2023 World Cup, McKeown earned three backstroke Triple Crowns, broke two world records, and lowered the backstroke World Cup records each time she swam.

Qin won the men’s table with 175.4 points, with Thomas Ceccon (167.9) and Matthew Sates (166.8) finishing second and third. Qin earned three breaststroke Triple Crowns, setting World Cup records in the 50 and 200 breast at the first stop of the series in Berlin.

While not always the case, in 2023 the World Cup overall winners also earned the most prize money throughout the series. Qin earned $166,000 while McKeown topped all swimmers with $186,000.

In This Story

Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell
40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

Just once, I would like to see what Kate Douglass could throw down in the W 100 BR.

Reply
Joel
1 hour ago

The answer to the article's question is Ponti. But he is still behind Marchand on the list?

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Joel
52 minutes ago

List is sorted by points because the big prize is based on point standings at the end of the meet, instead of being sorted by prize money.

If there were more bonuses involved I’d post the table sorted both ways, but seems like unnecessary clutter given that it’s the same aside from just the one WR bonus.

sqimgod
2 hours ago

I would like an article on why Seto is so much faster than Marchand in the 400 IM scm. I think it's because while Marchand has good underwaters, the speed Seto comes on and off the wall is just faster.

0
Sparkle
Reply to  sqimgod
1 hour ago

Marchand hasn't done a 4 IM in scm fully tapered since he went 3:28 in yards which converts to 3:50 in scm, well below Seto's record. Maybe we'll see him go that fast at worlds but I doubt it

TNM
2 hours ago

I'm curious to understand the personal finance for the swimmers here when it comes to the World Cup: How much money is going into their pockets? Like KD's $12,000 for example: Does she have to pay for her own airfare, ground transportation, dining, accommodation, etc.? Or is USA Swimming, FIFA, World Cup host, etc. paying for a portion of that?

22
Wahooswimfan
3 hours ago

Didn't Douglas break the 100 IM record?

Jeff
Reply to  Wahooswimfan
3 hours ago

American record

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Wahooswimfan
1 hour ago

She broke the World Cup Record but not the World Record. No bonuses for World Cup Records.

SwummA
3 hours ago

I really expected it to be far higher.

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  SwummA
1 hour ago

The prize money is constructed to reward swimmers who compete at all three stops. The biggest prizes are the overall series prizes. Qin won $166,000 last season total, McKeown won $186,000.

Dressel GOAT
3 hours ago

Look what I found on Instagram: Ambrose Gaines chilling in Shanghai. 🤣🤣

comment image

comment image

Dressel GOAT
Reply to  Dressel GOAT
3 hours ago

Would have been interesting to see how NBC would rank this medal table. By total golds or overall medals? 🤭🤭🤭

comment image

comment image

