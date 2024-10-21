Who Made The Most Money at the Swimming World Cup Stop in Shanghai?

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP-SHANGHAI

The first stop of the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Shanghai, China is complete, which means the first dollars have been officially earned.

Following the latest iteration of World Cup scoring and prize money systems, there is no money given directly for an athlete’s finish in any specific event. Instead, athletes earned points based on their three best performances, which are determined on a combination of finish place and time (full description after the money tables).

Athletes are awarded prize money both for their ranking in each meet, and for their overall points ranking throughout the series, with over $1 million in total prize money available across 9 days of competition.

The early leaders are Switzerland’s Noe Ponti, who broke the only World Record of Shanghai to earn a $10,000 bonus. In spite of that record, he only finished 2nd in the men’s standings, owed to the fact that he only won two events whereas Leon Marchand of France won three. Placement tends to outweigh “time” in the way the scoring is constructed, with time acting as a tie-breaker between swimmers with the same placings.

The two had a big head-to-head showdown in the 100 IM, where Marchand won and Ponti was 2nd by .01 seconds. That .01 seconds wound up being worth $2,000 for Marchand.

The top scorer on the women’s side was Kate Douglass, who was .1 seconds ahead of her American teammate Regan Smith. The pair both won three events, and they each had big points swims (Smith scored 1000 in the 100 back at 54.89, Douglass 974 in the 100 IM at 56.99), but it was Douglass’ 2nd and 3rd events being almost at the same level that gave her the slimmest of margins.

Also keep an eye out for swimmers who might swim all three legs, as winning an event three times comes with more money bonuses.

Men’s Standings/Earnings – Shanghai

Women’s Standings/Earnings – Shanghai

How does the prize money and scoring work?

Scoring System

Like previous years, points are awarded from the finish order and how fast the swim is based on the AQUA Power Points system.

Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th Points 10 8 6 5 4 3 2 1

Points are awarded for speed by taking the number of AQUA Power Points a swim is worth, dividing by ten, and rounding down to the nearest tenth.

Prize Money

Swimmers can race as many events as they want at each stop, but only their three best scores from a stop will be added together to determine their score for the stop. At each stop, there is a total of $112,000 (USD) on offer for each gender or $672,000 for the whole series. This is the same amount as was available in 2023 and 2022.

Prize money for rankings at each stop is given through the top 20 positions with men and women scored separately. If there is a tie, the swimmer with the higher AQUA Power Points in their best event during the stop wins.

Prize Money for Each Stop:

Ranking at Stop Total Ranking At Stop Total 1 $12,000 11 $4,900 2 $10,000 12 $4,800 3 $8,000 13 $4,700 4 $6,000 14 $4,600 5 $5,500 15 $4,500 6 $5,400 16 $4,400 7 $5,300 17 $4,300 8 $5,200 18 $4,200 9 $5,100 19 $4,100 10 $5,000 20 $4,000

There is also prize money for the top eight swimmers per gender at the end of the entire series. The winner of the men’s and women’s standings will each earn $100,000. A total of $262,000 will be awarded across the top eight swimmers per gender at the end of the series. Again, this is the same amount of money that was on offer in 2023.

Prize Money for Overall Series Ranking:

OVERALL RANK TOTAL (USD) 1 $100,000 2 $70,000 3 $30,000 4 $15,000 5 $14,000 6 $12,000 7 $11,000 8 $10,000

Total Guaranteed Prize Money To Be Awarded

Shanghai – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)

Incheon – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)

Singapore – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)

Overall Series Rankings – $524,000 ($262,000 per gender)

Total – $1,196,000

Additional Prize Money

In addition to the guaranteed prize money from rankings at the end of each stop and the end of the series, swimmers can earn money by breaking a world record or completing a Triple Crown—winning the same event at all three stops.

Swimmers can pick up $10,000 USD for each world record and $10,000 for each Triple Crown. Last year, Kaylee McKeown broke two world records at the World Cup series, swimming 26.86 in the 50 backstroke and a 57.33 100 backstroke at the Budapest stop. There were 20 Triple Crowns won in 2023; 12 were won by women as every women’s freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly events were Triple Crowns.

2023 Swimming World Cup Triple Crowns

Women:

Men:

2023 Results

McKeown and Qin Haiyang followed up their exploits at the 2023 World Championships, where they became the first swimmers to sweep 50/100/200 of a stroke at a World Championships by winning the 2023 Swimming World Cup.

McKeown claimed the women’s trophy win 177.4 points ahead of Siobhan Haughey (166.4) and Zhang Yufei (166.2). Over the three stops of the 2023 World Cup, McKeown earned three backstroke Triple Crowns, broke two world records, and lowered the backstroke World Cup records each time she swam.

Qin won the men’s table with 175.4 points, with Thomas Ceccon (167.9) and Matthew Sates (166.8) finishing second and third. Qin earned three breaststroke Triple Crowns, setting World Cup records in the 50 and 200 breast at the first stop of the series in Berlin.

While not always the case, in 2023 the World Cup overall winners also earned the most prize money throughout the series. Qin earned $166,000 while McKeown topped all swimmers with $186,000.