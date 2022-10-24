Jake Newmark Triples As Wisconsin Badgers Sweep the Arizona Wildcats

Arizona vs. Wisconsin

October 21, 2022

Hillenbrand Aquatic Center, Tucson, Arizona

Full Meet Results

Final Scores: Wisconsin men def. Arizona men 164-134 Wisconsin women def. Arizona women 164.5-135.5



The #14 Wisconsin women and Wisconsin men swept the #23 Arizona women and #21 Arizona men last Friday.

The meet marked Wisconsin’s season debut and their first stop of two in Arizona. They headed to Tempe the next day to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils, where the men lost 112-183, but the women won 187-111.

The Arizona women moved to 2-1 on the season, as they picked up a win against Miami the next day (178-122). The men moved 1-1 and ran a few time trials as Miami only has a men’s diving.

Men’s Meet

Wisconsin Badgers – 164

#21 Arizona Wildcats – 134

Junior Jake Newmark led the Badger men on Friday, as he picked up three individual event wins and contributed to one relay win. Newmark won the 1000 free (9:17.09), 200 back (1:47.99), and 500 free (4:32.68). He was joined on the winning 400 freestyle relay by Andrew Benson, Ben Wiegand, and Isaac Casey-Hrenak.

After missing NCAAs last season due to a non-COVID illness, Newmark is off to a fast start for his junior year season. Newmark’s 500 was about a second faster than he was at this same meet last year, and his 200 back just about matched what he was last year, only half a second slower. Newmark did not compete in the 1000 once last season, making this swim the first 1000 he has officially raced since 2018.

Arizona narrowly swept the breaststroke events, with junior Daniel Young touching first in the 100 breast (54.79) by just 0.03 over Wisconsin’s Will Myhre. Jake Hand took first for the Wildcats in the 200 (1:59.04) by about half a second over Wisconsin’s Dominik Mark-Torok. Hand’s swim is almost a whole second faster than where he was last year.

The Badger sprinters took first and second in both the 50 free, with Wiegand winning in 20.06 and Benson closely behind at 20.07. This was Weigand’s first collegiate win, as he took a redshirt last season.

Women’s Meet

#14 Wisconsin Badgers – 164.5

#23 Arizona Wildcats – 135.5

The Badger distance group helped the Wisconsin women to victory over Arizona, as they took the top-3 places in the 1000 and 500 free. Even without defending NCAA champion Paige McKenna competing in the distance events, the Badgers put on a dominating performance. Freshman Blair Stoneburg led the way in the 1000 (10:04.25), followed by Alivia Lindorfer (10:10.80) and Emily Ecker (10:21.23). Arizona’s Stella Copeland was fourth, stopping the clock at 10:34.66.

Phoebe Bacon won the 200 free in 1:49.22, almost two seconds faster than Arizona’s Tia Lindsay. She also led off Wisconsin’s winning 400 freestyle relay in 50.92, where she was joined by Abby Wanezek (49.93), Abby Carlson (50.13), and Stoneburg (50.12). Bacon returned to her usual lineup of the 100 back and 200 back the next day against Arizona State.

Junior Julia Heimstead swept the fly events, winning the 100 in 53.90 and the 200 in 1:59.02. Teammate Maddy Burt tied with Bacon for second in the 100 fly at 54.11. Heimstead’s swims were both season bests, and she was over a second faster in both the 100 fly and 200 fly than she was at this meet last year.

The Wildcats also went 1-2 in the 50 free, with freshman Riley Botton taking first in 23.41 and sophomore Alyssa Schwengel taking second with a 23.42. Botton’s swim was a season best by almost half a second, and only 0.26 off her lifetime best.

Next up, Arizona will head to Los Angeles on November 5th to take on the USC Trojans, while the Badgers will head west to Minneapolis on November 4th to face the Minnesota Gophers.