Jakabos & Sabo Join ISL Team Iron

The International Swimming League (ISL) Team Iron continues to beef up its lineup, announcing two additional elite stars to its ever-growing roster. Joining the Katinka Hosszu-led squad are Hungarians Zsuzsanna Jakabos and Sebastian Sabo.

30-year-old Jakabos is a 4-time Olympian, whose most recent individual results in Rio consisted of the Hungarian finishing 10th in the women’s 200m IM and 13th in the 400m IM.

At the 2018 European Championships, Jakabos put up the 5th fastest 200m fly time out of the heats (2:09.46), but was outperformed by teammates Liliana Szilagyi and Boglarka Kapas who went on to the final. Jakabos finished 8th in teh 200m IM (2:13.37) and 5th in the 400m IM (4:38.48) also in Glasgow.

Most recently at the 2019 Hungarian Nationals, the versatile veteran qualified for this summer’s World Championships in the 200m IM and 400m IM.

Best Times:

200m fly: 2:06.35 LCM; 2:04.43 SCM

200m IM: 2:10.27 LCM; 2:06.04 SCM

400m IM: 4:34.50 LCM; 4:25.61 SCM

As for 23-year-old Sabo, the man holds dual citizenship with Serbia and Hungary, but has been represented the latter nation this year. At the Hungarian National Championships in March, Sabo pulled the 100m fly upset over young gun Kristof Milak, beating the Youth Olympic Games champion 51.34 to 52.00. Sabo also flew to gold in the 50m fly sprint in 22.99.

Sabo won bronze in the men’s 50m fly at the 2017 European Short Course Championships, representing Serbia at that meet.

Best Times:

50m fly: 22.99 LCM; 22.44 SCM

100m fly: 51.34 LCM; 50.72 SCM

50m free: 22.54 LCM; 51.51 SCM

100m free: 49.04 LCM; 47.44 SCM

Team Iron roster as of May 29th: