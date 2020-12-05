Jack Hoagland Posts 8:51 1000 Free For Notre Dame Against Cincinnati Bearcats

NOTRE DAME vs CINCINNATI

Friday, December 4th, 2020

Rolfs Aquatic Center, South Bend, IN

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Men’s Results

Women’s Results

TEAM SCORES

MEN

Notre Dame – 201 Cincinnati – 93

WOMEN

Notre Dame – 204 Cincinatti – 87

Notre Dame faced the Bearcats of Cincinnati yesterday, defending their home pool with 200+ points in both the men’s and women’s meets.

Men’s Recap

Notre Dame distance star Jack Hoagland picked up a pair of victories for the Fighting Irish. Hoagland started with the 1000 free, where he roared to an 8:51.68. The swim marks a personal best for Hoagland, coming in under his 9:01.00 from last season. He even-split the race, flipping in 4:25.63 on the first 500, and 4:26.05 on the 2nd 500. With the swim, Hoagland is now closing in on now-Cal swimmer Zach Yeadon‘s Notre Dame record of 8:47.33.

Hoagland went on to swim a 4:17.23 in the 500, which is Hoagland’s 4th-fastest time of his collegiate career. His top mark came at last season’s ACC Championship, where he posted a 4:12.15. Notably, Hoagland’s time yesterday was in line with his mid-season invite time from last year, which was 4:17.56.

Cincinnati freshman Hunter Gubeno picked up 2 event wins in his 2nd meet for the Bearcats. Gubeno first swam the 100 back, taking 2nd with a 47.97, with Cincy’s Blake Hanna winning the race in 47.66. Gubeno then swam the 200 back, coming back to beat Hanna with a 1:43.51. He then took the 200 IM with a 1:47.81. Notably, Gubeno is still eligible to swim at Winter Junior Nationals this year, which are going on virtually right now. He is currently leading the Winter Juniors field in both backstroke events, and is 3rd in the 200 IM. You can find the virtual Winter Juniors results here.

Sadler McKeen also picked up 2 wins for Notre Dame, taking the 200 free and 100 free. McKeen ran (or swam) away with the 200 free, clocking a 1:35.39 to touch the wall first by 3 seconds. McKeen took the race out early, hitting the 100 mark in 45.77. He went on to win the 100 free with a personal best 44.21. The time shaved .04 seconds off his previous best of 44.25, which he swam last season.

Breaststroker Josh Bottelberghe swept the breast events for the Fighting Irish. In the 100 breast, Bottelberghe posted a 53.35, thanks to a 28.22 on the 2nd 50. Bottelberghe has been as fast as 52.68 in his career. He went on to win the 200 breast with a 1:56.55. His personal best is 1:53.63, however, it should be noted that Bottelberghe was significantly faster than his mid=season time from last year – 1:59.43.

Other event winners:

Women’s Recap

Similar to Hunter Gubeno, Notre Dame freshman Megan Deuel is still eligible to compete at Winter Juniors, and is currently leading the 100 fly. Deuel was 3rd in the 100 fly yesterday, clocking a 54.98. The time currently leads the Winter Juniors standings. Deuel also swam a 1:59.20 for 2nd in the 200 fly, which is currently sitting 2nd in the Winter Junior standings.

It was teammate Coleen Gillilan who won both the fly events. Gillilan first swam a 1:56.95 in the 200 fly, getting out to a quick 55.35 start on the first 100. Gillilan has been as fast as 1:54.79, which she swam at last season’s ACC Champs. She went on to swim her 3rd-fastest career 100 fly with a 52.27. Gillilan used an impressive 27.53 on the 2nd 50 to get the job done. She has been as fast as 52.00, which she posted before she had arrived at Notre Dame.

Bayley Stewart swam to a massive victory in the 200 back, finishing in 1:54.97 as the only swimmer in the field under 2:00. Stewart led the race from start to finish, posting the fastest split in the field on each of the 4 50s. Teammate Carly Quast got the better of Stewart in the 100 back, swimming a 53.68, while Stewart was 2nd in 54.30. Stewart also posted a win in the 200 IM, where she swam a 2:02.32.

Madeline LaPorte picked up a pair of wins for Notre Dame. The distance swimmer first claimed victory in the 1000 free, where she posted a 9:52.21. The swim marks a massive best time for LaPorte, who hadn’t yet broken 10:00 in her career. On top of that, LaPorte negative split the race, splitting 4:56.93 on the first 500, and 4:55.28 on the back half. She went on to clock a 4:48.56 in the 500, marking another victory for herself and the Fighting Irish.

Cincinnati picked up a couple wins on the day. Victoria Hunt claimed victory in the 100 breast, swimming a 1:04.11 to narrowly beat out Notre Dame’s Sarah Bender (1:04.19). Hunt got out to a slim lead on the first 50, splitting 30.01 to Bender’s 30.43, and was able to hold on and get her hands on the wall first. Cincy’s Maddie Exton also picked up a win, taking the 100 free with a 50.36.

Other event winners

1 meter diving: Kelly Straub (ND) – 313.58

3 meter diving: Kelly Straub (ND) – 359.93

200 medley relay: Notre Dame (Quast, Gillilan, Grunhard, Wittmer) – 1:38.88

400 free relay: Notre Dame (Whiting, Gillilan, Fore, Wittmer) – 3:20.88

200 breast: Sarah Bender (ND) – 2:17.45

50 free: Cailey Grunhard (ND) – 23.17

200 free: Sydney Whiting (ND) – 1:48.07

PRESS RELEASE – NOTRE DAME:

NOTRE DAME, Indiana — No. 15/12 Notre Dame earned wins in the dual meet vs. Cincinnati Friday at Rolfs Aquatics Center. The Irish placed first in 23 of 28 races, sweeping all four relay events. The individual wins were led by sophomore Jack Hoagland’s pool record in the 1000 Free (8:51.68). In total, the Irish posted 11 NCAA B-Cut qualifying times on the day.

“We had a great night of racing and diving tonight against Cincinnati,” Notre Dame head swim coach Mike Litzinger shared. “I was impressed with both of our squads as we put up some very competitive performances.”

The No. 12 women won over Cincinnati, 204-87, while the No. 15 men topped the Bearcats, 201-93.

On the diving end, the Irish divers competed in an intrasquad competition, as Cincinnati’s divers competed in a different meet this weekend.

“I genuinely saw, in warm-ups and in competition, some of our student-athletes doing good things off the board that I haven’t seen them do before,” head dive coach Mark Bradshaw attested. “That was nice to see after a tough couple of weeks with finals and working hard this week.”

“As a team we are making strides each time we hit the water, and are looking forward to putting our efforts into our holiday training camp,” Litzinger noted.

WOMEN

The No. 12 Irish women started off the day strong, claiming the top two spots in the 200 Medley Relay. The team of senior Carly Quast, sophomore Coleen Gillilan, senior Cailey Grunhard and senior Rachel Wittmer posted a 1:38.88 to win, while junior Bayley Stewart, freshman Sarah Bender, freshman Megan Deuel and freshman Sydney Whiting touched the wall in 1:41.82 for second.

From there, the Irish raced to wins in 10 of 12 individual events, starting with junior Madeline LaPorte’s 9:52.21 in the 1000 Free, making her the Top Four performer in program history in the event. Freshman Whiting won her first-career dual meet race at Notre Dame in the 200 Free with a 1:48.07, claiming a spot as the No. 9 performer in program history in the event.

Quast kept up the momentum with a win in the 100 Back (53.68), marking an NCAA B-Cut time, and Gillilan won the 200 Fly with a B-cut 1:56.95. Freshmen Deuel (B-cut 1:59.20) and Emma Gleason (2:00.21) rounded out the Irish sweep in the 200 Fly. Grunhard (23.17) and Wittmer (23.21) claimed the top two spots in the 50 Free, while Stewart won the 200 Back with a B-cut 1:54.97, followed by sophomore Sydney Winters (2:00.40).

Bender posted her first-career win in the 200 Breast with a 2:17.45, while LaPorte won her second race of the afternoon in the 500 Free with a 4:48.56. Gillilan posted another win, the second coming in the 100 Fly with a B-cut 52.27, closely followed by Grunhard (B-cut 52.98) and Deuel (54.98). Stewart notched another win in the 200 IM with a 2:02.32.

Rounding out the swimming, the 400 Free Relay team of Whiting, Gillilan, senior Skylar Fore and Wittmer posted a 3:20.88.

In the diving well, senior Kelly Straub took home the win in both the 1-meter (313.58) and 3-meter (359.93) events, closely followed by junior Annie Wiese in both events (299.10 in the 1-meter, 353.93 in the 3-meter). Senior Kate McCahan took third in the 1-meter (276.15), while sophomore Samantha Gillis placed third in the 3-meter (266.40).

The Notre Dame women posted a 204 on the afternoon, up against Cincinnati’s 87.

MEN

The No. 15 Notre Dame men also got off to a fast start, winning the 200 Medley Relay with a 1:28.06 from sophomore Jack Fitzpatrick, junior Josh Bottelberghe, junior Zachary Smith and sophomore Topher Stensby.

Hoagland then followed it up with his pool record 8:51.68 in the 1000 Free, breaking his previous record (8:51. 86) set in the virtual meet vs. West Virginia. Senior Sadler McKeen notched his first win of the evening in the 200 Free with a B-cut 1:35.39, and Bottelberghe posted his first individual win of the night with a B-cut 53.35 in the 100 Breast.

In the 200 Fly, the Irish took the top two slots, as Smith posted a B-cut 1:46.33, and junior Max Miranda took second with a 1:47.68. Following suit, Notre Dame swept the top three spots in the 50 Free, led by sophomore Cason Wilburn’s 20.58. Freshman Stephan Lukashev took second (20.63) and Stensby placed third (20.68).

McKeen earned his second win of the evening, clocking a 44.21 in the 100 Free, closely followed by Wilburn with a 45.04. Bottelberghe also claimed a second individual win with a B-cut 1:56.55 200 Breast performance. Hoagland followed suit for his second win, touching the wall in 4:17.23 in the 500 Free, good for a B-cut, followed by Miranda’s 4:26.10. Sophomore Charles Korndorffer turned in a win in the 100 Fly with a 47.76 to round out the Irish individual wins.

To close the evening, the 400 Free Relay team of Wilburn, Stensby, sophomore Alec DeLong and McKeen clocked a 2:58.98 for first place.

On the diving end, Austin Flaute swept both events (1-meter: 348.30, 3-meter: 343.20). Sophomore Will Rains took second in the 1-meter (279.45) and junior David Petrison placed second in the 3-meter (315.08).

The Irish men turned in a total score of 201 to Cincinnati’s 93.

PRESS RELEASE – CINCINNATI:

Notre Dame, Ind. – The Bearcats fell to Notre Dame in their first meet of the season on the road Friday against nationally-ranked Notre Dame. The Bearcats men fell 201-93 to the No. 15 Irish while the women also fell to the No. 12 ranked women Irish 204-87.

