UNC Invite: Berkoff and Moore Drop 1:51 200 Backs, Chadwick Posts 42.0 100 FR

2020 JANIS HAPE DOWD INVITATIONAL

Thursday, December 3-Saturday, December 5

Teams: University of North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Wolfpack Elite

Koury Natatorium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Format: Short Course Yards (SCY)

Prelims/Finals

Prelims @9AM Central, Finals @5PM Central

2021 NCAA Qualifying Times

Results on Meet Mobile: “UNC ‘Janis Hape Dowd’ Invitational”

NC State sophomore Katharine Berkoff has been on fire this weekend, going one of the fastest 50 back swims ever (23.60) and popping a lifetime best and nation-leading 50.40 in the 100 back last night. This morning, she continues her lights-out weekend with a prelims top time of 1:51.11 in the 200 back. She’s within a second of her lifetime best, a 1:50.13 from early 2019 before she started her collegiate career; that will likely go down tonight, based on the way she’s been swimming, and we could see a sub-1:50 performance.

Berkoff was followed closely by Kate Moore (1:51.95), her senior teammate, who’s had an exceptional weekend, too. Moore has already secured times well within the expected NCAA invite range in two events, going 4:37.95 in the 500 free and 4:05.61 in the 400 IM, in addition to a 1:45.43 800 free relay lead-off. Her 500 free was a best, as is her 200 back this morning.

Her younger brother and NC State freshman, Mikey Moore, led the men’s 200 back prelims with a 1:42.93, his first time under 1:45. His junior teammate John Healy (1:43.29) also went a best time for second, as did another member of the Wolfpack, sophomore Kevin Childs (1:43.66). Childs was fourth, and he had a huge drop, shaving over three seconds off of his former best. UNC senior Chris Thames was sandwiched in at third this morning (1:43.63).

Pro sprinter Michael Chadwick torched the men’s 100 free field, posting a 42.00, off of his best of 40.95 from the 2017 NCAA Championships. The Mizzou alum is now attached to North Carolina Aquatic Club and is training under UNC head coach Mark Gangloff. He finished ahead of NC State sophomore Hunter Tapp, who slipped under 43 (42.94), and UNC senior Tyler Hill (43.07); both Tapp and Hill clocked best times.

Duke freshman Sally Foley broke through in the women’s 200 breast, going under 2:11 and 2:10 for the first time ever (and nearly 2:09) with a lifetime best 2:09.19. Foley came to Duke this fall with a best of 2:12.22. NC State freshman Abby Arens broke 2:10 for second (2:09.97), and Wolfpack senior Andrea Podmaníková was a close third (2:10.09).

Other event leaders on day 4: