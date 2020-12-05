UT Invite: Elendt Hits 200 BR Best and Breaks 2:10, Pomajevich Goes 1:40.8 FL

2020 TEXAS HALL OF FAME SWIMMING INVITE

December 2-5, 2020

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Short course yards (SCY)

Results Link

Texas freshman Anna Elendt has been excellent this weekend, helping the Texas 400 medley relay set a school record and pop a nation-leading time as well as breaking the individual 100 breast Texas record last night. This morning, she posted a 2:09.73 to dominate the 200 breast prelims, a new best by over three seconds. Elendt was out quick, going 1:00.87 on the first 100.

Her freshman teammates Olivia Bray and Emma Sticklen threw down in the 200 fly prelims, with Bray leading at 1:53.52 ahead of Sticklen (1:55.08). Bray was just off of her 100 fly best last night, though she still became the first Longhorn under 51 in the event, but she successfully stamped a new best here. Bray’s former best was a 1:53.72 from the 2019 VA Senior Champs, the same meet she went her 100 fly best (50.19). Sticklen, meanwhile, was just tenths off of her best. UT sophomore Kelly Pash was 1:57.76 for third; this should be a major battle tonight, though, as Sticklen and Pash both have bests at 1:54. Yesterday, Pash also dropped over 10 seconds from prelims to finals of the 400 IM.

In the men’s 200 fly, Sam Pomajevich cruised out to a leading time of 1:40.80, just .04 off of the ‘A’ cut. He posted a lifetime best 45.65 in the 100 fly last night, and this morning, he was out in 47.97 and followed with 26’s on the back two 50s. Freshman Ethan Heasley was stellar behind Pomajevich, breaking 1:45 for the first time with a performance of 1:42.90. The Longhorn men took the top ten spots in this event.

Carson Foster, Texas’s star freshman, negative split his 200 back en route to the top time of 1:41.13. Out in 50.72, well behind sophomore Peter Larson‘s 48.69, Foster turned it on over the back 100, coming a little over a second off of his best (1:40.03) and blowing past Larson on the final 50 (Foster out-split him by over two seconds in that 50 alone). Larson’s final time was 1:42.07.

Foster’s 200 back splits

24.57 / 26.15 / 25.45 /24.96

In the 100 free, Longhorns Daniel Krueger (42.03) and Drew Kibler (42.86) were both sub-43 this morning. Luke Bowman was 43.19, just off of his best. Sophomores Kyla Leibel (49.48) and Bridget Semenuk (49.76) both got under 50 on the women’s side.

TCU broke through for a leading prelims swim in the men’s 200 breast, as sophomore Vitauts Silins came back from fourth at the 100 with a 1:55.84. Texas had three guys close behind him: Jake Foster (1:56.25), Charlie Scheinfeld (1:56.46) and Paul Degrado (1:56.96).