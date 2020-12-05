Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

MO Winter Champs Night 1: Brouwer Swims 2:10.58 in 200 breast, McCarville PBs

MISSOURI 18 & UNDER WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • December 4-7, 2020
  • Lee’s Summit R7 Aquatic Center, Lee Summit, Missouri
  • SCY
  • Results on Meet Mobile: 2020 18 & Under Winter Championships

NC State commit Aubree Brouwer swam a 2:10.58 to win the 200 breast, highlighting the first night of the 18 & Under Winter Championships in Lee Summit, Missouri.

Brouwer’s time knocked off almost 4 seconds from her previous best of 2:14.12, which she swam at the 2020 AR TYR Thanksgiving Finals, just a couple of weeks ago. That time also bumps her to #22 all-time for the girls’ 15-16 200 breast.

Also posting some fast times on the girls’ side was Springfield Aquatics’ Kate McCarville. The Tennessee commit posted wins in the 200 IM (1:58.86) and 200 fly (1:56.63). Her time in the 200 IM marked her first swim under 2 minutes. She also took off over two seconds from her previous best time of 1:58.75 in the 200 fly.

On the boys’ side, Inspire Swim Team’s Nate Germonprez swam a 1:45.41 to win the 200 IM. That time took off over three seconds from his prelims time of 1:48.63, which was a personal best. Germonprez has now taken off almost 6 seconds from his previous best of 1:51.35 in the 200 IM at this meet alone.

Other Day 1 Highlights

  • Empire Swim Club’s Avery Karl won the girls’ 50 free in 22.72. That marks her first time under 23 seconds.
  • Casaundra Moses, an NC State commit, won the 100 back in 54.66. This was just off of her personal best time of 54.52, which she posted in prelims.
  • UVA commit Daniel Worth swam a personal best 1:57.63 to win the boys’ 200 breast, marking just his second time under 2 minutes in this event.
  • Matteo Miceli of Inspire Swim Team, a University of Alabama commit, swam a personal best time of 1:44.86 to win the boys’ 200 fly.

