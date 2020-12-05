MO Winter Champs Night 1: Brouwer Swims 2:10.58 in 200 breast, McCarville PBs

MISSOURI 18 & UNDER WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 4-7, 2020

Lee’s Summit R7 Aquatic Center, Lee Summit, Missouri

SCY

Results on Meet Mobile: 2020 18 & Under Winter Championships

NC State commit Aubree Brouwer swam a 2:10.58 to win the 200 breast, highlighting the first night of the 18 & Under Winter Championships in Lee Summit, Missouri.

Brouwer’s time knocked off almost 4 seconds from her previous best of 2:14.12, which she swam at the 2020 AR TYR Thanksgiving Finals, just a couple of weeks ago. That time also bumps her to #22 all-time for the girls’ 15-16 200 breast.

Also posting some fast times on the girls’ side was Springfield Aquatics’ Kate McCarville. The Tennessee commit posted wins in the 200 IM (1:58.86) and 200 fly (1:56.63). Her time in the 200 IM marked her first swim under 2 minutes. She also took off over two seconds from her previous best time of 1:58.75 in the 200 fly.

On the boys’ side, Inspire Swim Team’s Nate Germonprez swam a 1:45.41 to win the 200 IM. That time took off over three seconds from his prelims time of 1:48.63, which was a personal best. Germonprez has now taken off almost 6 seconds from his previous best of 1:51.35 in the 200 IM at this meet alone.

Other Day 1 Highlights