Ivey Named SEC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, Dunham & Nelson Share Men’s Award

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Co-Swimmers of the Week: Bradley Dunham, Georgia and Baylor Nelson, Texas A&M

Georgia’s Bradley Dunham, a graduate student from Hoschton, Ga., swept both butterfly events in the win over Emopry. Dunham recorded NCAA B-cut times of 46.34 in the 100 fly and 1:44.95 in the 200 fly, both personal best times. He also finished second in the 200 free with an NCAA B-cut time of 1:33.31in his first performance of the year in the event. Dunham closed out the day with a personal-best time of 19.91 to lead off the 200 free relay.

Texas A&M’s Baylor Nelson, a sophomore from Huntersville N.C., earned three individual wins and was a part of one winning relay in the victory over No. 25 SMU. Nelson touched the wall first with NCAA B-cut times in the 200 free (1:34.07), the 200 back (1:42.44) and the 400 IM (3:45.40). He also swam the anchor leg of the first-place 200 free relay (1:18.70/19.58).

Men’s Diver of the Week: Victor Povzner, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner, a senior from Toronto, Ontario, swept the springboard events for the second time this season in the win over No. 25 SMU. Povzner recorded a 396.98 on the 1-meter and a 443.78 on the 3-meter to help the Aggies finish the dual meet season with a 9-0 record, their first undefeated record since 1955-56.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Tomas Koski, Georgia

Georgia’s Tomas Koski, a freshman from Alpharetta, Ga., closed out the dual season with a strong performance against Emory. In the 500 free, Koski earned another NCAA B-cut with his winning time of 4:16.10. He also anchored two relays for the Bulldogs, posting season-best splits in both the 200 free relay (1:20.77/20.17) and the 200 medley relay (1:28.2/19.82).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Isabel Ivey, Florida

Florida’s Isabel Ivey, a senior from Gainesville, Fla., won the 200 free at the Florida Invitational with an NCAA B-cut time of 1:43.03. Her time in the 200 free surpassed the school record set 16 years ago (1:43.10). Ivey also swam the third leg of the 200 medley relay that finished second (1:42.71/22.94).

Women’s Co-Divers of the Week: Meghan Wenzel, Georgia and Joslyn Oakley, Texas A&M

Georgia’s Meghan Wenzel, a senior from Hatfield, Pa., earned two first-place finishes in the win over Emory. Wenzel posted a season-best score of 318.98 on the 1-meter along with a season-high mark of 289.50 on the platform.

Texas A&M’s Joslyn Oakley, a sophomore from Mooresville, N.C., swept the springboard events for the sixth time this season in the win over SMU. Oakley registered a final score of 315.83 on the 1-meter and 371.55 on the 3-meter to help the Aggies finish the dual meet season with a 10-1 record.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Bella Sims, Florida

Florida’s Bella Sims, a freshman from Henderson, Nev., recorded an NCAA A-cut time of 50.44 to win the 100 back at the Florida Invitational. Sims set the school record in the event which was recorded 15 years ago (50.46). She was also the leadoff leg in the winning 800 free relay (7:09.69/1:43.04), with her split ranking second in program history behind teammate Isabel Ivey.