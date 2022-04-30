Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Italy, Serbia Punch Tickets To Super Final With Semifinal Wins

Italy and Serbia punched tickets to July’s Super Final in Strasbourg, France, on Friday with tight semifinal victories on Day 2 of the Water Polo World League European finals in Montenegro. 

Italy, which edged Croatia 8-6 in Thursday’s quarterfinals, kept its momentum going with a 9-7 win against host Montenegro. Italy overcame a 4-3 deficit at the half, outscoring Montenegro 2-0 in the third quarter and 4-3 in the fourth to seal a Super Final berth. 

Serbia held off a fourth-quarter surge from Spain during an 11-10 victory in the other semifinal. The two-time defending Olympic gold medalists jumped out to an early 3-1 lead that stretched to 10-7 after three quarters before Spain narrowed the gap to just one goal down the stretch. The result was a repeat of the Tokyo Olympics semifinals, when Serbia also pulled out a one-goal triumph. Though the comeback fell short, Spain will have an opportunity Saturday to book its ticket to the Super Final in the third-place match against Montenegro. 

In the consolation bracket, Hungary edged Greece, 14-13, and Croatia came out on top of a back-and-forth bout with France. Hungary and Croatia will meet in the fifth-place matchup Saturday while Greece and France will battle for seventh. Hungary and France each suffered one-goal defeats on Day 1 while Greece lost to Serbia, 13-6.

It was another day of close battles on Friday as the four matches were decided by a combined five goals. 

Serbia beat Italy, 12-9, during the qualification round in January. They also met in last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, with Serbia securing a 10-6 win in the quarterfinals.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!