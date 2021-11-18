ISL Playoffs – Match 3: Scrappy Centurions In The Battle For Second With Titans

2021 ISL Playoff Match 3

Thursday, November 18th – Friday, November 19th

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST

Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format

ISL Season 3 Schedules, Start Times, & More

Results

Teams Competing: Energy Standard, Toronto Titans, Aqua Centurions, DC Trident

After finishing a distant fourth in their opening playoff match last weekend, the Aqua Centurions responded with a big showing on Day 1 of the third postseason match in Eindhoven on Thursday, entering Day 2 trailing the Toronto Titans by just 10 points for second place behind Energy Standard.

The Centurions, who trailed Toronto by 93.5 points at this point in Match 2, had some critcial performances from key swimmers despite the absence of one of their top point-getters in male sprinter Szebasztian Szabo.

The club had a big win from Matteo Rivolta early in the men’s 100 fly, breaking the Italian Record in the process, and then continued to battle over the middle portion of the day, but came out of the women’s 200 IM trailing Toronto by 32 points.

What followed was a massive three-event swing, as Nicolo Martinenghi and Fabio Scozzoli combined for 18 points in the men’s 50 breast (1-3), Arianna Castiglioni and Martina Carraro scored 19 points in the women’s 50 breast (1-2), and then the Centurion men touched first in the 400 free relay for a massive 38-point jackpot.

Despite the ‘B’ team getting disqualified and forgoing four points, the club came out of those three events up by 26 on Toronto—a 58-point swing in their favor.

The Titans had a strong finish to the match, while Aqua came back to go 2-4 in the men’s medley relay and exit the day with 212 points—73.5 more than a week ago.

DAY 1 NOTES

Energy Standard’s Chad Le Clos remains out with a knee injury, but hinted on the broadcast that he could be back next week.

remains out with a knee injury, but hinted on the broadcast that he could be back next week. Sarah Sjostrom set a new ISL Record en route to winning the women’s 50 freestyle, clocking 23.08 to erase the record of 23.17 she set back in Match 3. Sjostrom leads the MVP standings through Day 1 with 44.0 points, having also placed second in the women’s 100 fly and contributed a pair of 51-point freestyle relay legs on Energy Standard’s 400 free and medley relays.

TEAM STANDINGS – THROUGH DAY 1

Energy Standard, 284.0 Toronto Titans, 222.0 Aqua Centurions, 212.0 DC Trident

MVP STANDINGS – THROUGH DAY 1