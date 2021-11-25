Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ISL Playoff Match 5 Lineups: Le Clos Returns, Rylov Out For Energy Standard

Comments: 6

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 16 – PLAYOFFS MATCH 5

Energy Standard’s Chad Le Clos will compete for the first time in nearly two months during the ISL’s fifth playoff match from Eindhoven, as the South African has been nursing a knee injury since early October.

Le Clos will race the men’s 100 fly individually on Day 1, and will also feature on both of Energy Standard’s male relays, including take over the ‘A’ fly duties in the medley.

Also returning for Energy Standard is female breaststroker Evgeniia Chikunova, who didn’t compete in either of the club’s first two playoff matches. Chikunova has won the women’s 200 breast four times this season.

Energy Standard does have one notable absence from their roster in the form of Evgeny Rylov, who has picked up five individual event wins (and one skins) this season, including the men’s 200 back last week.

Also notably absent from today’s start lists are LA Current’s Beryl Gastaldello and Kathleen Baker. Gastaldello swam the 100 fly last weekend, making her biggest Day 1 impact on relays, while Baker had a very impressive runner-up showing in the 200 back last match.

The London Roar have also opted to only use Emma McKeon on relays, meaning she won’t race in the 100 fly or 50 free—events she has won a combined three times this season.

Adam Peaty and Kirill Prigoda remain out for London.

Here is a brief rundown on some of the key lineups changes for each club:

ENERGY STANDARD

LONDON ROAR

LA CURRENT

  • With Baker out, Anastasia Gorbenko slots into the women’s 200 back and moves out of the 200 IM for Mikaela Dahlke. Gorbenko also moves into the 50 breast, replacing Kotryna Teterevkova. Dahlke will also swim the 400 free after Madison Wilson did last week.
  • Helena Gasson swims the women’s 100 fly in place of Gastaldello, while Dahlke takes her spot on the 400 free relay.
  • Tomoe Hvas will swim the men’s 100 fly over Maxime Rooney, while Rooney moves into the 200 back in place of Apostolos Christou. Christou will then replace Rooney in the 50 free, and Hvas takes Abrahm DeVine‘s spot in the 200 IM. Tom Shields will also race the 50 back now, with DeVine only entered to swim the 400 free relay.

DC TRIDENT

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
swimswamswum
25 minutes ago

Does anyone know where someone in the US can watch this besides the ISL website?

0
0
Reply
memopad
Reply to  swimswamswum
19 minutes ago

If you VPN to Canada it’s on the CBC Sports website

0
0
Reply
Uncle_Reco
Reply to  memopad
10 minutes ago

How do you delete a comment? lol

Last edited 8 minutes ago by Uncle_Reco
0
0
Reply
Uncle_Reco
19 minutes ago

Bigger notable absence is Beryl Gasteldello.

Unless I missed a previous article indicating her potential absence.

1
-1
Reply
Troyyy
4 minutes ago

What on earth is that line up by Roar.

0
0
Reply
CC2004
Reply to  Troyyy
2 seconds ago

Already through to the finals so trying something different

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!