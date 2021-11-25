ISL Playoff Match 5 Lineups: Le Clos Returns, Rylov Out For Energy Standard

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 16 – PLAYOFFS MATCH 5

Energy Standard’s Chad Le Clos will compete for the first time in nearly two months during the ISL’s fifth playoff match from Eindhoven, as the South African has been nursing a knee injury since early October.

Le Clos will race the men’s 100 fly individually on Day 1, and will also feature on both of Energy Standard’s male relays, including take over the ‘A’ fly duties in the medley.

Also returning for Energy Standard is female breaststroker Evgeniia Chikunova, who didn’t compete in either of the club’s first two playoff matches. Chikunova has won the women’s 200 breast four times this season.

Energy Standard does have one notable absence from their roster in the form of Evgeny Rylov, who has picked up five individual event wins (and one skins) this season, including the men’s 200 back last week.

Also notably absent from today’s start lists are LA Current’s Beryl Gastaldello and Kathleen Baker. Gastaldello swam the 100 fly last weekend, making her biggest Day 1 impact on relays, while Baker had a very impressive runner-up showing in the 200 back last match.

The London Roar have also opted to only use Emma McKeon on relays, meaning she won’t race in the 100 fly or 50 free—events she has won a combined three times this season.

Adam Peaty and Kirill Prigoda remain out for London.

Here is a brief rundown on some of the key lineups changes for each club:

ENERGY STANDARD

With Le Clos coming into the 100 fly, James Guy steps out of that race, but will remain in the 400 free and on one of the club’s free relays.

steps out of that race, but will remain in the 400 free and on one of the club’s free relays. Travis Mahoney will replace Rylov in the men’s 50 back, while Kliment Kolesnikov will now swim the 200 back in place of Rylov.

will replace Rylov in the men’s 50 back, while will now swim the 200 back in place of Rylov. Evgeniia Chikunova bumps Jessica Vall in both the women’s 50 and 200 breaststroke events.

bumps in both the women’s 50 and 200 breaststroke events. Andrey Zhilkin replaces Clément Mignon in the men’s 50 free.

LONDON ROAR

LA CURRENT

With Baker out, Anastasia Gorbenko slots into the women’s 200 back and moves out of the 200 IM for Mikaela Dahlke . Gorbenko also moves into the 50 breast, replacing Kotryna Teterevkova . Dahlke will also swim the 400 free after Madison Wilson did last week.

slots into the women’s 200 back and moves out of the 200 IM for . Gorbenko also moves into the 50 breast, replacing . Dahlke will also swim the 400 free after did last week. Helena Gasson swims the women’s 100 fly in place of Gastaldello, while Dahlke takes her spot on the 400 free relay.

swims the women’s 100 fly in place of Gastaldello, while Dahlke takes her spot on the 400 free relay. Tomoe Hvas will swim the men’s 100 fly over Maxime Rooney, while Rooney moves into the 200 back in place of Apostolos Christou. Christou will then replace Rooney in the 50 free, and Hvas takes Abrahm DeVine‘s spot in the 200 IM. Tom Shields will also race the 50 back now, with DeVine only entered to swim the 400 free relay.

DC TRIDENT