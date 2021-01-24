Isa Odgers Wins Two, UCLA Wins Five Events to Close USC Tri-Meet

USC Tri-Meet

January 22-23, 2021

Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA

SCY

Day One Recap

Day Two Women’s Results

The USC women wrapped up their tri-meet against UCLA and Arizona in Los Angeles on Saturday. The USC Trojans earned wins in both relays and three events while the UCLA Bruins earned five event wins. The USC men had a dual meet scheduled against Arizona alongside the women, but unfortunately Arizona withdrew due to positive coronavirus tests. Instead, the USC men continued their two-day intrasquad meet on Saturday in lieu of their dual meet.

Day Two Highlights

The USC women topped the 200 medley relay in a 1:42.66, featuring freshman Kaitlyn Dobler‘s 27.88 breast split. UCLA’s A-relay took second place at 1:44.54.

USC junior Isa Odgers went on to highlight the session, taking two event wins for the Trojans. Odgers first dominated the 200 breast, winning by 10 seconds at 2:12.43. She then topped the 400 IM at 4:17.91, just two seconds off her 2018 lifetime best of 4:15.55.

UCLA took a 1-2 finish in the 500 free, led by Greta Fanta (5:01.43) and Daniella Hawkins (5:01.80). The Bruins also saw two more 1-2 finishes during Saturday’s session. In the 200 back, Abriana Howard swam the top time at 2:00.61 out of the first heat while Ella Kirschke won the top heat at 2:01.17. Rachel Rhee (1:52.03) and Brooke Schaffer (1:53.13) then went another 1-2 finish for UCLA in the 200 free.

Into the 100 fly, UCLA’s Sam Baron and USC’s Jemma Schlicht swam simultaneously throughout the entire race. At the touch, Baron and Schlicht tied for the win at 55.34.

UCLA’s Claire Grover won the 50 free at 23.30, just 0.15s ahead of USC freshman Dobler (23.45).

USC finished off the afternoon in the 400 free relay, with Dobler (51.24), Schlicht (51.19), Odgers (50.81), and Marta Ciesla (51.59) combining to win at 3:24.82.

Day Two USC Men’s Intrasquad Meet Top Times