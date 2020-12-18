Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Irish 100 Fly Record-Holder Ellen Walshe Sends Verbal to Tennessee (2021)

Irish record-holder Ellen Walshe has verbally committed to Tennessee for next season. In January, Walshe set the Irish national record in the 100 fly with a lifetime best 59.54 in long course.

I am excited to announce my commitment to University of Tennessee! A huge thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout my athletic and academy careers so far! Can’t wait to be part of the lady Vols! 🧡

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

  • 50 fly – 27.29 / 24.63
  • 100 fly – 59.54 / 52.87
  • 200 fly – 2:14.15 / 1:59.24
  • 200 IM – 2:19.55 / 2:02.00
  • 400 IM – 4:50.78 / 4:16.54

Walshe is a great butterflier and IMer. When she set the national record earlier this year, she became the first Irishwoman under a minute in the 100 fly. That swim was a drop of almost a full second from her previous best.

Walshe will also be the second big Irish name on the Lady Vols roster, joining current freshman and breaststroke standout Mona McSharry.

Tennessee is led in butterfly this season by juniors Trude Rothrock (51.5) and Mallory Beil (52.1/1:57.4). With her converted times, Walshe would’ve been a B-finalist in the 100 fly and a C-finalist in the 200 fly at the 2020 SEC Championships. She would’ve also made the 400 IM C-final.

Walshe joins a huge class for Tennessee joining next fall, including Julia MrozinskiAmber MyersAsia Minnes (#20), Brooklyn DouthwrightCory ShanksJosephine Fuller (Best of the Rest), Kate McCarville (Best of the Rest), Lauren WetherellSamantha HuffSara StotlerSummer Eaker, and Summer Smith (Best of the Rest) in Knoxville next fall.

VFL
1 hour ago

Looks to be quite a bit faster converted with her short course times outside of the 100 Butterfly

VFL
Reply to  VFL
45 minutes ago

Bruhhhh! This name is taken.

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  VFL
41 minutes ago

No you see he added a period.

VFL
Reply to  Braden Keith
8 minutes ago

I can’t tell if this is a joke lol…I don’t see a period, but I am using the mobile site

VFL
24 minutes ago

Boom baby!! Welcome to Knoxville!

This class is crazy. I know swimswam doesnt rank international recruits, but Mrozinski is a top 3 recruit. Douthwright is top 10, and Walshe is top 20-25. Shanks has already dropped to 22.6 and 49.2. McCarville and Smith are super versatile. Fuller is the missing piece IMO—we need an elite backstroker. And Minnes is actually the only recruit we have ranked!

Gonna be one helluva butterfly group! (Stotler too.)

Kudos to Huger and Kredich for going international! Add this class to McSharry and Rumley’s class! Man…I’m pumped.

