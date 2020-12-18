Irish 100 Fly Record-Holder Ellen Walshe Sends Verbal to Tennessee (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Irish record-holder Ellen Walshe has verbally committed to Tennessee for next season. In January, Walshe set the Irish national record in the 100 fly with a lifetime best 59.54 in long course.

I am excited to announce my commitment to University of Tennessee! A huge thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout my athletic and academy careers so far! Can’t wait to be part of the lady Vols! 🧡

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 fly – 27.29 / 24.63

100 fly – 59.54 / 52.87

200 fly – 2:14.15 / 1:59.24

200 IM – 2:19.55 / 2:02.00

400 IM – 4:50.78 / 4:16.54

Walshe is a great butterflier and IMer. When she set the national record earlier this year, she became the first Irishwoman under a minute in the 100 fly. That swim was a drop of almost a full second from her previous best.

Walshe will also be the second big Irish name on the Lady Vols roster, joining current freshman and breaststroke standout Mona McSharry.

Tennessee is led in butterfly this season by juniors Trude Rothrock (51.5) and Mallory Beil (52.1/1:57.4). With her converted times, Walshe would’ve been a B-finalist in the 100 fly and a C-finalist in the 200 fly at the 2020 SEC Championships. She would’ve also made the 400 IM C-final.

Walshe joins a huge class for Tennessee joining next fall, including Julia Mrozinski, Amber Myers, Asia Minnes (#20), Brooklyn Douthwright, Cory Shanks, Josephine Fuller (Best of the Rest), Kate McCarville (Best of the Rest), Lauren Wetherell, Samantha Huff, Sara Stotler, Summer Eaker, and Summer Smith (Best of the Rest) in Knoxville next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

