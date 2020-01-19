Ellen Walshe Becomes Ireland’s First-Ever Sub-Minute 100 Butterflier

2020 FLANDERS SWIMMING CUP

While competing on day 2 of the 2020 Flanders Swimming Cup in Antwerp, Belgium, Ellen Walshe produced a monster swim for Ireland in the women’s 100m butterfly.

After establishing herself as the 6th seeded swimmer with a morning swim of 1:01.59 in the heats, the 18-year-old fired off a head-turning mark of 59.54 to become her nation’s first-ever female to dip under the minute mark.

Walshe split 28.18/31.36 to notch her 59.54 gold medal-worthy effort tonight, giving her a new personal best by almost a full second. Entering this meet, her previous lifetime quickest was represented by the 1:00.44 put up in Dublin in March of 2019.

With her effort tonight, however, Walshe’s sub-minute time now checks-in as the new Irish senior record, overtaking the 1:00.21 Shauna O’Brien put on the books in 2015.

Splits for O’Brien’s former record included 28.07/32.14, showing how Walshe’s 59.54 was much quicker on the back end.

Walshe represented the only swimmer under 1:00 tonight, with the next closest competitor, Kinge Zandriga of the Netherlands, checking in with 1:00.01 for silver.