Daily Swim Coach Workout #44

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Short Course Meters

warm-up

1×800 swim

1x

6×150 EN1 free @2:00

2×25 choice sprint @35

6×125 EN1 free @1:40

2×25 choice sprint @35

6×100 EN1 free @1:20

2×25 choice sprint @35

6×75 EN1 free @1:00

2×25 choice sprint @35

6×25 drill – your choice to prepare for next set @35

3x

2×75 FAST EN3 fly/bk/br @1:40

6×50 choice FAST @1:10

1×100 easy @2:30

4×75 EN1 free @1:10

4x

6×25 choice sprint w/fins & paddles @40

1×50 easy @1:10