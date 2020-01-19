Carson Foster Explains Why He’s Swimming Doubles at Meets Now (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
- Meet site
- Live Stream
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
MEN’S 200 FREE
- PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016
- Trials Cut: 1:50.79
Top 3 Finishers:
- Carson Foster (RAYS)- 1:47.74
- Zane Grothe (BCH)- 1:49.07
- Jake Magahey (SA)- 1:49.29
Junior standout Carson Foster wasted no time getting ahead of the field, leading from start to finish with his dominant 1:47.74. That’s his 3rd fastest swim ever, within half a second of his best, and his fastest in-season performance by over a second.
Worlds team member Zane Grothe went from 8th at the halfway point to 2nd at the finish in 1:49.07, just out-touching National Junior teamer Jake Magahey (1:49.29). Worlds medalist Zach Apple was 2nd at the last flip, but settled for 4th in 1:49.68.
Fellow worlds medalist Andrew Seliskar won the B final with the 4th fastest time of the night. He was battling closely with Norbert Szabo (1:52.08) through the first 100, but pulled body lengths ahead as he posted a 1:49.53.
MEN’S 400 IM
- PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz (USA), 2018
- Trials Cut: 4:25.99
Top 3 Finishers:
- Kieran Smith (GSC)- 4:16.36
- Jarod Arroyo (FORK)- 4:16.67
- Carson Foster (RAYS)- 4:18.85
Kieran Smith set the pace early on, leading by nearly 2 seconds at the halfway point. Jarod Arroyo had cut that lead down to a tenth by the end of the breaststroke, setting up a close race to the finish. Arroyo was only 9 hundredths behind with a 50 to go, but Smith outsplit him again down the stretch to win 4:16.36 to 4:16.67.
Carson Foster, the 200 free champ, was only tenths behind after the breast leg. He fell behind their pace on the free leg, however, touching 3rd in 4:18.85.
