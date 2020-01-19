Carson Foster Explains Why He’s Swimming Doubles at Meets Now (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 200 FREE

PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016

Trials Cut: 1:50.79

Top 3 Finishers:

Junior standout Carson Foster wasted no time getting ahead of the field, leading from start to finish with his dominant 1:47.74. That’s his 3rd fastest swim ever, within half a second of his best, and his fastest in-season performance by over a second.

Worlds team member Zane Grothe went from 8th at the halfway point to 2nd at the finish in 1:49.07, just out-touching National Junior teamer Jake Magahey (1:49.29). Worlds medalist Zach Apple was 2nd at the last flip, but settled for 4th in 1:49.68.

Fellow worlds medalist Andrew Seliskar won the B final with the 4th fastest time of the night. He was battling closely with Norbert Szabo (1:52.08) through the first 100, but pulled body lengths ahead as he posted a 1:49.53.

MEN’S 400 IM

PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz (USA), 2018

Trials Cut: 4:25.99

Top 3 Finishers:

Kieran Smith set the pace early on, leading by nearly 2 seconds at the halfway point. Jarod Arroyo had cut that lead down to a tenth by the end of the breaststroke, setting up a close race to the finish. Arroyo was only 9 hundredths behind with a 50 to go, but Smith outsplit him again down the stretch to win 4:16.36 to 4:16.67.

Carson Foster, the 200 free champ, was only tenths behind after the breast leg. He fell behind their pace on the free leg, however, touching 3rd in 4:18.85.