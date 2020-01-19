Hungarian Olympic Medalist Laszlo Cseh Races in Yards in South Florida

T2 Aquatics Naples Open

January 17th-19th, 2020

Naples, Florida

Timed Finals LCM on Friday; SCY prelims, LCM finals on Saturday and Sunday

Results and documents

34-year old Laszlo Cseh, a 6-time Hungarian Olympian, was part of a group of Hungarian elite athletes who dropped in for a few swims at the T2 Aquatics Naples Open this weekend. While the meet runs through Sunday, the Hungarians’ participation ended on Saturday morning.

The times were not spectacular, but it did provide an opportunity to see some swimmers in yards who we don’t usually get to see in the American-centric course. Cseh does have one other meet in yards on his resume: he swam at a North Carolina Sectional Championship meet in 2014.

Cseh is part of a group of Hungarians who arrived in Florida for a training camp this week. That group includes 27-year old Peter Bernek, a European and World Champion in short course meters, who swam his first races since undergoing surgery in December. He’s been back in training for about 2 weeks.

The majority of the group swam the same 4 events: the 400 free, 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 free, though none stuck around for finals of the latter 4 races on Saturday.

Of the group, the most impressive swim was probably a 47.21 in the 100 yard backstroke from Richard Bohus. The 26-year old is a sprint backstroke specialist, though he also contributed to a World Championship bronze medal as part of the Hungarian 400 free relay in 2017. His best 100 backstroke in long course is 53.68 and his best 100 freestyle is 48.86.

Results:

Laszlo Cseh:

200 fly: 1:47.58 yards, scratch finals

200 free: 1:39.11 yards, scratch finals

100 breast: 56.61 yards, scratch finals

400 free: 4:04.00 meters, timed finals

Nandor Nemeth:

200 free: 1:40.26, yards prelims

100 breast: 59.96, yards preslims

100 back: 50.37, yards prelims

400 free: 3:59.71, meters timed finals

Richard Bohus:

200 free: 1:39.38, yards prelims

100 breast: 1:07.01, yards prelims

100 back: 47.21, yards prelims

400 free: 4:07.32, meters timed finals

Peter Bernek:

200 free: 1:43.64, yards prelims

100 breast: 59.01, yards prelims

100 back: 50.66, yards prelims

400 free: 4:10.33, meters timed finals

Tamas Takacs: